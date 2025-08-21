Toronto’s Condo Market Is Spiraling Towards A Hard Landing

It always goes up—until it doesn’t. Once thought invincible, the Toronto condo market is in freefall and about to hit reality. Toronto CMA condo starts plunged further in July, and RBC economists see weak pre-construction sales pushing them even lower. The bank counters the claim that red tape is holding development back, instead attributing the bottleneck to building costs. That’s a cute narrative, but it conveniently ignores that existing condos are also facing weak sales at much lower prices.
Toronto New Condo Starts Have Plunged 68% From Peak, Set To Fall Even Lower On Weak Sales
Number of units, 12-month rolling sum.
Source: CMHC; Altus Group; RBC Economics.
Construction of new condo apartments came to an abrupt halt in recent months. The rolling 12-month sum of starts plunged to 10,583 units in July, down 60% from last year and 68% lower than the record high in mid-2023. Is it possible to go lower? It sure is, according to RBC economists.
The bank notes that condo pre-sales lead new condo starts by roughly 18 months in Toronto. The 12-month rolling sum of condo pre-sales fell to just 2,160 units in July, implying the potential for starts to collapse another 80% over the next 18 months.
Peak-to-trough, Toronto new condo starts are projected to fall over 93% by December 2026. That’s assuming last month was the low for condo pre-sales, which is a bold assumption.
Toronto’s Condo Supply Flood Is About To Enter The Chat
Apartments under construction across the Toronto CMA.
Source: CMHC; Better Dwelling.
Greater Toronto is still building a lot of condo apartments but the volume is collapsing fast. The seasonally adjusted annual rate (SAAR) of condos under construction hit 93,000 units in July, just 11% below the all-time high. “… which suggests completions are likely to stay relatively plentiful (albeit diminishing) in the near term,” says Robert Hogue, assistant chief economist at RBC.
The volume remains one of the highest on record, but policymakers are spending billions in tax dollars and the volume is sinking.
Ontario’s Red Tape Myth? RBC Argues Building Costs Are The Real Reason New Construction Is Plunging
Thousands of units, seasonally-adjusted and annualized, 6-month moving average.
Source: CMHC; Statistics Canada; RBC Economics.
Policymakers have made it a regular part of their routine to claim the problem is red tape and permits. RBC had a hard time seeing that issue, as permit approvals have remained very lofty. Ontario permits, with the bulk issued in and around Toronto CMA, indicate SAAR permits hit 87,000 units in July—significantly more than the 63,000 units started across the province. In fact, permits have significantly outpaced starts in the province going back to 2018, with the only exception being a brief period of ~6 months in late 2022-early 2023.
Hogue argues high building costs—especially development charges—are the real bottleneck to building, and the slowdown will worsen affordability once the immigration “pause” is lifted. Fair enough, but his conclusion glosses over how the Toronto condo market works.
Toronto’s new condo market isn’t driven by end users. A previous report from CIBC estimates 70% of Toronto pre-construction projects are sold to investors, primarily cash-flow negative speculators. As of last year, 81% of new condos delivered to investors lost money on the carrying costs. Even RBC’s executives warned that investors were replacing first-time buyers in their books, as end users become priced out of the market. If existing condo sales are abysmal due to affordability at an average price ~30% lower than new construction, how are end users suddenly able to afford more expensive units?
The assumption that “more building equals more affordability” is also somewhat primitive, ignoring two major points: investor-driven demand doesn’t translate into end-user affordability, and supply and demand also applies to all aspects of building—including land, labour, and materials. It’s counterintuitive, but stimulating excess building beyond capacity constraints acts in the same way as monetary stimulus, providing an inflationary effect. As previously explained, building more under these conditions tends to push costs—and home prices—even higher.
Policymakers tend to counter the above problems they create with the suggestion of raising capacity constraints. It’s a common issue that surfaces in all bubble economies, effectively arguing that the solution to save a housing-driven economy is further concentrating around housing. Ironically, this concentration amplifies vulnerability to economic shocks that make downturns much more painful.
4 Comments
COMMENT POLICY:
We encourage you to have a civil discussion. Note that reads "civil," which means don't act like jerks to each other. Still unclear? No name-calling, racism, or hate speech. Seriously, you're adults – act like it.
Any comments that violates these simple rules, will be removed promptly – along with your full comment history. Oh yeah, you'll also lose further commenting privileges. So if your comments disappear, it's not because the illuminati is screening you because they hate the truth, it's because you violated our simple rules.
LOL @ RBC. Yeah, build more supply. Ignore Toronto’s surge of unemployment and the fact no young person can find a job, which is the intended buyer of a first time condo market.
wait for the tsunami of mortgage renewals where the balance owing exceeds the current evaluation , who is going to take that hit ? 30 year amortization will now be 50 years and no end in site of perpetual payments or bail out. If you are in the stands watching this , good for you, if you are on the playing field with no ref in site you can still wave at those that knew.
Salient point about investors. The only people who can buy at these prices are:
– investors subsided with cheap loans to build purpose built rentals, since people don’t understand how loans work or the fact they’re topping up operating costs
– foreign investors that borrow in weaker currencies that will be devalued against the CAD. This is the main reason Chinese investors disappeared—they would have lost a buttload on USD hardening on the peg.
The big question is what’s going to happen with all the condo Presales Closings over the next 18 months. As a condo Developer in Toronto in the early 90s, 80% of our ‘firm’ Closings defaulted on their Closings due to the 18% interest rate.
After Covid the crane count was 250 and most of those projects are at or approaching completion.
If enough of the units default on their Closings, that’s when you’ll see the weaker Developers defaulting on their Construction Loans and that’s when I see the Pension Funds and REITs buying the completed projects at 70c and turning them into rentals.
Those numbers will work as rentals due to the 70c purchase.
70c pays out the bank construction loans.