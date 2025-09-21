This Week’s Top Stories: Canadian Real Estate’s Excess Supply, and A Government Borrowing Spree

Time for your cheat sheet on this week’s top stories.

Canadian Real Estate

Canadian Real Estate Went From A Shortage To Surplus, Starts Plunge

Canada’s new home starts fell to a SAAR of 245,800 units in August, down 16% from July. But this isn’t a problem of red tape—approved permits hit a record ~350,000 units, and builders are sitting on 12,000 completed but unsold homes, nearly 50% above the long-term average. The real issue is weak demand at current price levels, made worse by state-backed stimulus that’s fueling construction and propping up input costs, preventing the price relief the market needs.

Canadian Governments Borrow Most Since Pandemic, Record Bank Demand

Canadian governments are borrowing at the fastest pace since the pandemic, with net issuance hitting $71.3 billion in Q2 2025—up 53.3% from last year. It’s the most credit sought since 2021, when emergency supports like CERB peaked. Domestic banks absorbed most of the issuance, setting a second straight quarterly record. That concentration signals rising risk: crisis-level borrowing with limited foreign appetite means the warning signs aren’t just local.

Canadian Real Estate Sees Sharpest Price Drop In A Year, Record Inventory

Canadian real estate prices made the sharpest drop in a year amidst record inventory and weak sales. The price of a typical home fell 0.9% to $686,800 in August, down 3.4% from last year. While sales rose 1.8% from last year to 40,257 homes, they remain well below pre-pandemic norms. At the same time, new listings surged 6.1% higher—three times the growth rate of sales—setting a new August record.

Bank of Canada Cuts on Trade Fears. Here’s What Historically Follows

The Bank of Canada slashed its key policy rate by 25 basis points to 2.5% this week, citing trade-driven demand shock. Historical data shows the past three times the central bank slashed rates to address trade, cheap credit flowed into undesirable areas. Using broad monetary stimulus to solve a narrow problem rarely works, but maybe this time is different. It always is—until it isn’t.

Canadian Inflation Accelerates, Lofty Core Makes BoC Cuts Difficult

Canadian headline inflation accelerated to 1.9% in August, up from 1.7% in July. The less volatile and BoC-preferred core inflation measures were even higher—with all measures above the 2.0% target, and two breaching the upper bound of the 1–3% control range. Despite the BoC cutting rates, inflation at this level raises the risk of the central bank losing control.

