This Week’s Top Stories: Canada Might Be Heading For A Financial Crisis & RBC Sees Home Prices Falling

Time for your cheat sheet on this week’s top stories.

Canadian Real Estate

Canada Is Heading For A Recession, Financial Crisis Can’t Be Ruled Out: Oxford Econ

The Canadian economy is heading for a recession and it doesn’t have much room to save itself, according to macro research firm Oxford Economics. They see a recession coming in the next few months that will be amplified by Canada’s high debt loads and high inflation. Due to soaring inflation, the central bank will have a limited ability to cut interest rates to soften the impact. Expect a moderate recession, not a mild one, warned the firm.

Canadian Real Estate Has Never Been Less Affordable, Price Correction To Fix It: RBC

Canadian real estate has never been less affordable, according to the country’s largest bank. RBC warns a typical household now requires more than half their income to service a mortgage, the highest share recorded. They expect affordability to get worse in the near term due to higher rates, but that should self-correct over the next few months. Higher rates are expected to push home prices lower and improve affordability fairly quickly, with things looking better next year.

Canada’s Wealthiest Households Saw Their Net-Worth Fall $200k, $78k Was Real Estate

Canadian households are seeing their net worth fall sharply these days. In Q2 2022, the average net worth fell to $940,600 — down 6.5% (-$65,400) from the last quarter. The top fifth of households saw an average loss of $200k in the last quarter. The drop in net worth isn’t in one specific area, almost all major asset classes are giving back some of the inflated gains over the past few years, as interest rates normalize.

Toronto Real Estate

Toronto Real Estate Prices Have Dropped Over $224,000 In Just 6 Months

Toronto real estate prices are still falling as interest rates climb even higher. The price of a typical home fell to $1,104,000 in September, down 1.3% (-$14,300) from a year before. Since March 2022, when interest rates began rising, prices are now down 16.8% (-$224,300) — rolling back nearly a whole year of gains. Not much relief is expected in the coming months as interest rates continue to make a sharp climb.

