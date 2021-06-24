The US Real Estate Bubble Now Has More Realtors Than Homes To Sell

The US real estate boom is looking a little bubbly in one more way — a surge in new Realtors. The National Association of Realtors (NAR) saw membership soar in May. Membership is now growing at the highest rate since 2006, as more people try to get in on the gold rush. It’s going to be tough, considering there are now more Realtors than existing-homes to sell.

US Realtor Membership Increased Over 8% Last Year

There are a lot of Realtors in the United States these days. NAR membership reached 1.50 million in May, up 1.34% (+19,925) from a month before. Annual growth came in at 8.75% (+121,022) for the month. That’s right, 1 in 6 members over the past year, joined just last month. No month since 2006 has seen an annual rate of growth this large.

1 In 75 Adults of Working Age Are Now Realtors In The US

It’s hard to really appreciate how many people are Realtors in the US without context. The adult working population is estimated to be 1.5 million people. That would mean just over 1 in 75 adults of working age are now registered Realtors. That’s halfway to the number of public school teachers in the US.

The US Now Has More Realtors Than Homes To Sell

These numbers were released along with existing-home sales. There were just 1.23 million existing-homes for sale in May. That means there were 1.22 Realtors per home on the market. Considering high-performing agents often sell more than one house per month, it’s probably pretty tough for most.

The timing in the number of aspiring Realtors is interesting, as is the rate of growth. It takes 3-months on average to train to become a Realtor in the US. That would mean the average person signed up at the peak of home sales in January. As for the rate of growth, it’s the fastest rate of membership growth since 2006. That year keeps on coming up. I wonder what happened back then.

