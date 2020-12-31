Real Estate Sales Soar In Every City, As Bank of Canada Juices The Market

Canada’s markets have been flooded with cheap money, causing a buying frenzy across the country. Canadian Real Estate Association (CREA) data shows record real estate sales in November. Unlike previous boom-time periods, the rise in home sales wasn’t confined to a few hot markets. All but two major cities across the country are seeing double digit growth in home sales.

Canadian Real Estate Sales Hit A New Record In November

Canadian real estate sales are showing a small seasonal slowing, but are still up huge from last year. There were 55,343 seasonally adjusted sales in November, down 1.6% from the month before. Unadjusted, there were 49,564 home sales, up 32.1% from the same month last year. The seasonal adjustment shows a little bit of the pent-up demand is catching up, but the annual gain was so large – it’s mostly insignificant. This was the most home sales for the month across the country in the history of the index.

Canadian Real Estate Sales Change

Small Canadian Cities Lead In Real Estate Sales Growth

The 12-month percent change of unadjusted real estate sales for November.Source: CREA, Better Dwelling.

Canada’s smallest real estate markets are actually leading in growth. Regina saw the biggest annual gain with 294 sales in November, up 77.1% from last year. Saguenay came in second with 117 sales, up 62.5% from last year. Rising sales in secondary cities confirms the pandemic may have accelerated migration.

Only Two Real Estate Markets Didn’t See Double Digit Sales Growth

No major real estate market in Canada is seeing fewer sales, and only two markets saw less than double digit growth. Trois Rivieres saw the lowest annual growth with 119 sales in November, flat from the same month last year. Thunder Bay was in second with 172 sales, up 3.6% from last year. Flat is flat, but Thunder Bay’s growth would be considered substantial in any other year. That’s how out of whack things are right now.

Greater Toronto Real Estate Sales Grow Over 23%

Greater Toronto real estate sales to contrast is seeing a bigger slowdown, and smaller than average growth. There were 9,209 seasonally adjusted sales, down 2.1% from the same month last year. Unadjusted, there were 8,766 sales, up 23.6% from the same month last year. The seasonal slowdown is larger than usual, but the annual gain is still one of the biggest on record. Even so, the annual increase in sales was one of the smallest in the country.

Vancouver Real Estate Sales Increase Over 23%

Greater Vancouver real estate’s seasonal slowdown was a little bigger than Toronto, but the annual gains were still huge. There were 3,268 seasonally adjusted sales in November, down 4.7% from the month before. Unadjusted, there were 3,131 sales, up 23% from last year. The monthly decline shows some pent-up demand is catching up, but the annual gain is still very large. Even if it’s one of the smallest in the country.

When one or two markets are seeing increased real estate sales, regional pressures are likely at work. Canada’s population is fast growing, housing takes a long time to build, and there’s so many areas with fast growing employment. When real estate sales are soaring against declining population, and higher unemployment – this likely has to do with an oversupply of credit.

