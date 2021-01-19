Ontario’s Most Popular Real Estate Market Is Now Rural, While People Flee Toronto

Ontario residents are flowing out of the big cities, and looking for something a little more quaint. Statistics Canada (Stat Can) data shows intraprovincial migration for 2020. Rural regions are showing the biggest net-inflows of Ontario residents relocating within the province. Although almost everywhere in Ontario saw more people arrive than leave. Toronto being one of the few, and notable exceptions.
Net Intraprovincial Migration
The net intraprovincial migration is the balance of people moving within the province. If a region has a positive number, more people in Ontario moved there than left for other parts of the province. If the number is negative, the opposite happened – more people left than arrived. You can guess why it’s better to have a positive flow than negative, but let’s spell it out for the people in the back.
Generally it’s a good thing to see a regional government attract more people. Outflows tend to show locals see better value or opportunities in other places. Immigration can patch that issue in the near term. However, eventually immigrants just move to the more attractive region. If you attract a lot of locals, it’s only time before everyone moving to the province sees what locals do.
Toronto Is The Biggest Loser of People To Other Parts of Ontario
First, let’s start with where everyone is fleeing from – Toronto. Intraprovincial migration has accelerated in size since 2015, doubling by last year. The latest numbers show a net loss of 50,375 people in 2020. This was 3,826 people higher than the year before, and the biggest number in at least 20 years of data. The only other region to see a net loss to intraprovincial migration is Windsor, and it was only 44 people. Toronto might shrug this off short-term, because it can replace locals fairly fast. However, the region is entirely dependent on immigration, and that pattern is not shifting to any other places in the country.
Ontario Net Intraprovincial MigrationThe balance of migration within Ontario. Postive numbers indicate more people from Ontario moved to the region than left for other parts of the province. Source: Stat Can, Better Dwelling.
Rural Ontario Is The Most Popular Place To Move
The market chatter isn’t just a rumor, people in Ontario are actually moving out to the country. Areas outside of CMAs saw a net intraprovincial increase of 10,392 people in 2020, up 539 people from the year before. This is the fifth year to see an increase, for a trend that was negative until 2015. Coincidentally, that’s also the year Toronto’s outflow ramps up.
Top 3 Markets Attracting Ontarians Are Within 2 Hours of Toronto
The top 3 cities attracting Ontarians are within a 2 hour drive of Toronto, the city they’re likely leaving. Oshawa saw the biggest intraprovincial net increase with 6,114 people in 2020, up 918 people from a year before. Hamilton is in second with 3,627 people, up 647 people from last year. The Niagara region comes in third with a net inflow of 3,243 people, up 363 people from a year before. Ottawa isn’t a top 3, but it is number 4 on the list, with a net increase of 3,190 people, down 428 people from the year before. All of these regions are outperforming Toronto in terms of home prices, and you guess why.
The urban flight narrative is true to some degree, but that’s not the whole story. Rural Ontario is attracting more people from the cities, that’s true. However, every other city but Toronto and Windsor’s tiny blip, is net positive. This is less of an urban flight, and more of a flight from Toronto.
I’m one of those people that left for Hamilton earlier this year. Best decision I’ve made in a long time. It’s like Toronto 20 years ago, without the whole “we’re the centre of the universe” type of feel.
The whole “you need cheap land to do anything” is under appreciated. Worst part of markets over allocated in real estate is everything people do is to rationalize spending more on a mortgage, and not out in the city.
“why would you eat out? You can save for a downpayment.”
Saving money is great, but if you can’t do things like eat out, you’re paying a big premium to be in a city, where you can’t do anything but talk about the nice restaurants around you.
Oshawa is insane right now. $200k, $300k over ask, with dozens of bids. It makes no sense, because the prices are getting to the point where it’s close to Toronto.
I follow an agent on Twitter that does Pickering/Ottawa market updates. Story checks out.
https://twitter.com/REWoman/status/1351238354680033281?s=20
I started to look for a house outside of TO two weeks ago after I gave up my attempts to buy anything in my area (Richmond Hill townhouses start pretty much from $1M now and still receive 20-30 offers). So I can buy a decent detached in Barrie for 800-900K, but prices are 25-30% higher from just about a year ago. I can’t even buy for the same price it was in November 2020, just two months ago. Insane market!
My sister can’t even buy in Winnipeg right now. Outbid on every single house she puts an offer on. In Winnipeg. In January. Meanwhile, unemployment is still high across the country and the entire economy is still in various stages of lockdown. Makes sense.
Her realtor told her the two houses he sold last week both went to couples with horrible credit ratings, but they had 25% down payments. These down payments were likely “gifts” from family members, but of course are in fact loans that the family members will expect to get back.
To recap, people with terrible credit are borrowing money from family members and winning bidding wars for houses in Winnipeg. In January. During a pandemic lockdown.