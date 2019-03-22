New Home Prices Fall Across Canada For The First Time Since The Great Recession

New home prices are dropping across Canada, according to the national statistics agency. The Statistics Canada (Stat Can) New Home Price Index (NHPI) shows a price decline for this past January. The decline is the first negative print for the index since the Great Recession.

New Home Price Index (NHPI)

The NHPI is a home price index, not unlike the CREA benchmark or TNB HPI, but for new construction. The index covers a contractor’s selling price for single, semi-detached, and town homes. It’s used by academics and economists to study trends in new construction pricing. There is a big note to keep in mind when looking at these numbers.

Only the developer’s best selling homes are included in the numbers. More specifically, the questionnaire covers the best selling units previously identified by the developer. That means it’s not a comprehensive price index for new homes, like those published by Altus or MLA Canada. Instead, they use just the best selling units, which gives up a positive price bias. Keeping that in mind, here’s the numbers.

New Home Prices Make First Annual Price Decline In A Decade

New home prices across Canada are dropping for the first time in a decade. StatCan’s index shows prices declined 0.1% in January, from a month before. Prices are also down 0.1% when compared to the same time last year. It’s a very small decline, but notable since it’s the first one since 2009.

Canadian New Home Annual Price Change

The annual percent change of home prices across Canada.

Source: Statistics Canada, Better Dwelling.

The growth trend has been decelerating for over a year. Since peaking in September 2017, annual price growth dropped until November 2018. From there it stalled until the end of December, before taking the plunge into the red in January. Historically this has occurred before or during a recession. There is one exception, from 1994 to 1997.

Toronto New Home Prices Make Biggest Drop Since 1996

New home prices in the City of Toronto are falling. The price of a new home fell 0.19% in January, when compared to the month before. Prices were also down 1.53% from the same month last year. Once again, the declines aren’t large but notable because it’s the first since

Toronto New Home Annual Price Change

The annual percent change of home prices in Toronto.

Source: Statistics Canada, Better Dwelling.

The trend is lower for new home prices in Greater Toronto. There’s some stalling on the lower end, but prices are now 1.62% lower than they were at peak in December 2017. Also notable is the peak was literally the month before new mortgage rules came into effect.

Vancouver New Home Prices Enter Second Month of Declines

Vancouver new home prices are falling. The price of a new home fell 0.1% in January, when compared to a month before. This represents a decline of 0.28%, when compared to the same month last year. Not huge, but also still underperforming the national average for home prices.

Vancouver New Home Annual Price Change

The annual percent change of home prices in Vancouver.

Source: Statistics Canada, Better Dwelling.

The annual pace of growth is continuing the trend of heading lower. Peak growth hit in February 2018, and is now printing the 11th consecutive month of deceleration. Prices are now 0.45% lower than the peak in October 2018. December 2018 was the first month with a negative print since 2015.

In my opinion, the NHPI isn’t a great index for price changes, since there’s such a heavy bias. However, it is useful for gauging sentiment for the best selling units. Changes in the index mostly correlate with general economic weakness starting to appear.

Like this post? Like us on Facebook for the next one in your feed.