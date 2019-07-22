National Bank of Canada: Don’t Take Real Estate Price Increase As A Sign of “Vigour”

Canadians must be entering election season, because not even real estate prices will give a straight answer. The Teranet–National Bank of Canada House Price Index (TNB HPI) showed prices increased in June. Economists at the bank warn not to read too much into the increase, however. Without seasonal pressures, the index would have shown a substantial decline for prices.

Teranet-National Bank of Canada House Price Index (TNB HPI)

The Teranet-National Bank of Canada House Price Index (TNB HPI) is an index of price movement. It’s maintained as a partnership between Canada’s largest land registry operator, and a big six bank. The index is similar to the Canadian Real Estate Association (CREA) benchmark price, but there’s a few key differences. The biggest are when it’s measured, and how much data goes through each system.

The TNB HPI measures prices at the land registry, and used the transfer data. To contrast, the CREA benchmark uses sales at the point of agreement, and ones conducted on the MLS. The MLS is the vast majority of sales, so most of the time they point to similar things. However, in fast moving markets, some sales never close but are make it into the stats anyway.

There’s advantages and disadvantages to both methods. By using agreements, CREA is able to give closer-to-market numbers. By using land registry data, the TNB HPI gives us a more comprehensive look. Neither his better or worse, but they are different and each provides unique insights. Typical buyers won’t care about the difference, but analysts – including the ones at your bank, use both. If you’re deep into housing nerdery, using both will give you a better picture.

Canadian Real Estate Prices Increased Due To Season Pressure

Canadian real estate prices made an unusually small increase, but they did rise… kind of. Prices in the C11, the eleven largest markets, increased 0.76% in June, from the month before. This brings the 12 month change to 0.51% higher than the same month last year, and 0.56% below the September 2018 peak. There’s a few notes to consider on this movement – other than the monthly movement is larger than the annual.

Teranet-National Bank HPI C11 (Annual Change)

The 12 month percent change of real estate prices in Canada’s 11 largest cities, according to the TNB HPI.

Source: National Bank of Canada, Teranet, Better Dwelling.

The monthly increase is smaller than usual, and only increased due to adjustments. National Bank economists noted the 0.76% increase in June was well below the 21-year average for the month. The sole reason the index increased at all was due to seasonal adjustments. Unadjusted, the index would have fallen 0.4% in May, and 0.5% in June. They further note “the last two monthly readings cannot be take as a sign of market vigour.”

In plain english? Don’t mistake seasonal pressures for an increase in prices. Things are still moving lower in real terms. That doesn’t mean the outlook is necessarily bad. It means anyone that thinks is good is reaching though.

Toronto Real Estate Prices Up Over 2% From Last Year

Toronto real estate prices made a big move in June, representing almost half of the year’s total movement. Prices were up 1.33% from the month before, bringing them up 2.81% from last year. They’re still down 2.13% from the all time peak reached in July 2017, due largely to the gains made in the condo market. This is the third smallest annual increase for the month of June in the index history.

Toronto Real Estate Price Change

The 12 month percent change of real estate prices in Toronto, according to the TNB HPI.

Source: National Bank of Canada, Teranet, Better Dwelling.

Vancouver Real Estate Prints 11th Month of Consecutive Losses

Vancouver real estate is still falling, even with seasonal pressures propping it up. Prices fell 0.28% from the month before, bringing them down 4.86% from last year. They’re now down 5.24% from the peak reached in July 2018. If that seems high, remember it’s a composite index and condo apartments haven’t fallen all that much at this point.

Vancouver Real Estate Price Change

The 12 month percent change of real estate prices in Vancouver, according to the TNB HPI.

Source: National Bank of Canada, Teranet, Better Dwelling.

Montreal Real Estate Reached A New All-Time High

Montreal real estate prices printed another all-time high. Prices were up 0.882% in June, when compared to the month before. This represents an increase of 5.38% compared to last year. This is the 13th month in the past 15 Montreal real estate prices have increased. Recent performance has been robust, but this market had previously lagged the national. That is, they’re still playing catch up compared to other markets that have peaked and fallen.

Montreal Real Estate Price Change

The 12 month percent change of real estate prices in Montreal, according to the TNB HPI.

Source: National Bank of Canada, Teranet, Better Dwelling.

Calgary Real Estate Prices Are Still Down After Almost 5 Years

Calgary real estate prices made a small decline, but the market is down after almost 5 years. Prices fell 0.06% in June, when compared to the month before. This brings prices down 3.75%, when compared to the same month last year. The region peaked in October 2014, and is now down 7.08% from then. Only Edmonton has been in a longer rut, and no other major market has fallen this much from peak. Even though the decline in June was small, remember seasonal pressures made it higher than non-adjusted performance.

Calgary Real Estate Price Change

The 12 month percent change of real estate prices in Calgary, according to the TNB HPI.

Source: National Bank of Canada, Teranet, Better Dwelling.

Canadian real estate prices are giving mixed signals, and low volumes don’t help. Higher prices are due entirely to seasonal adjustments, which will subside soon. It’s unclear if those pressures are enough to convince buyers to carry the positive throughout the summer. Lower volumes make it much harder to read, because they indicate fewer points of price confirmation.

