Landlord Nation: Over 1 In 6 Canadian Homeowners Own Multiple Properties

Canada is a nation of landlords, and quickly turning it to a country of haves and have nots. A new data drop from Statistics Canada (Stat Can) shows the number of homeowners with at least one other home in 2020. Provinces reported as high as 1 in 5 homeowners held multiple properties, and owned over a third of the housing stock.

Over 1 In 6 Canadian Homeowners Have Multiple Properties

Canadian real estate has been such a strong performer, why not double down? That’s precisely what over 1 in 6 individual homeowners did. Land registry data shows the share of multiple property owners is highest in Nova Scotia, where over 1 in 5 (21.6%) homeowners had at least two properties. A high share of owners with multiple properties was also seen in New Brunswick (19.6%), Ontario (15.5%), and British Columbia (15.0%).

Share of Canadian Homeowners That Own Multiple Homes

The share of Canadian homeowners that own multiple homes. This excludes corporations or institutions.

Source: Statistics Canada; Better Dwelling.

Unfortunately the program has yet to add other provinces, but they have told us they expect to add more data in the coming months.

Investors Own Up To 40% of Housing Stock In Provinces

The small share of homeowners owns a seriously large amount of housing stock. Multiple property owners held more than a third of Nova Scotia’s housing stock (40.9%). New Brunswick wasn’t too far behind again with 38.7% of homes owned by owners with at least one other property.

Both Ontario (31.1%) and British Columbia (29.1%) also showed nearly a third of housing stock was owned by owners with at least one other property.

Share of Canadian Housing Stock Held by Owners of Multiple Homes

The percentage of housing stock in selected Canadian provinces owned by owners of multiple homes. This excludes corporations or institutions.

Source: Statistics Canada; Better Dwelling.

Remember, these numbers are only individual property owners. Corporations and institutions are excluded from this share and are common arrangements for professional landlords.

The share of housing held by corporations and institutions was only available for Ontario (7.6%) and British Columbia (10.0%). Stat Can specified the majority of this housing is owned by corporations, which means we have no idea who really owns them.

Property registry data lags, but it would be hard to see the share fall into 2021. Low interest rates and high inflation created an environment where investors were essentially incentivized with free money. It was a significant share of the “excess” demand that sent home prices higher, as more leverage essentially meant more free money.

Rising rate environments tend to squeeze the investor class most, since they’re trying to run a profitable operation. While 2021 data won’t be reported until next year, it will almost certainly show an increase. Though the rising rate environment might have a significant impact on the trend by that time.