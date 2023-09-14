If Canadian Unemployment Is So Low, Why All The Long Job Lines?

Canada’s labor market is just off record lows, but a quick drive and it may not seem that way. Statistics Canada (Stat Can) reported the unemployment rate was 5.5% in August, just off the record low. Yet viral videos are popping up with lines of hundreds of people looking for entry-level jobs. More and more people are asking why the data doesn’t match the anecdotes, and here’s why.

If you haven’t seen the videos we’re talking about—congrats, you’re better at resisting TikTok than most people. The videos are similar, documenting long lines for low wage, entry-level jobs. There’s one of hundreds of people lining up for entry level jobs at a grocery store in Brampton. There’s an epic 700-person line for hotel jobs in Kitchener-Waterloo. Heck, even getting a job at a McDonalds in Canada means facing a competition of hundreds.

Canada supposedly has an unemployment rate similar to pre-pandemic. It’s just off record lows—yet it feels like we’re looking at a serious recession. The gap between the data and reality even has well-respected analysts raising brows.

Let’s look at a few of the factors at play here.

A Booming Population Means An Unemployment Boom

The most obvious factor here is population growth. The unemployment rate was unchanged at 5.5% in August, a level we felt was pretty good back in 2019. However, it’ll look very different due to the population growth.

No change with population growth means a consistent rate of growth for those with and without jobs. About 6,000 jobs were lost and the labor force added 13,300 more people. That’s a net increase of 19,300 people looking for a job. Not enough to change the rate, but most of the losses were immigrants. Since immigrants concentrate in a few regions, the lack of distribution emphasizes the losses. That’s why most of the videos are in Southern Ontario and the Lower Mainland.

Low Income International Students Are Being Used To Patch Canada’s Low Wage Labor Gap

Many of the people in these lines are international students, looking for a job to help with bills. Canadian post-secondary isn’t cheap, but the cost is exorbitant for international students. First year Applied Sciences tuition at UBC is $58k for those on a study permit vs $7k for domestic students. First year at U of T is $58k for international students vs $6k domestic tuition. A lot of money is required, leading many to think these students have deep pockets.

However, the composition of international students is changing very quickly these days. China has the second most millionaire households in the world. It also used to be the largest source of study permit holders in Canada, many from wealthy households. That changed in 2018, with rising tensions between the country. Canada tried to mitigate losses by targeting growth in lower income, developing countries.

India is now the largest study permit source. A Vancouver policy analyst found the primary target is the working poor, “with little knowledge of Canada.” Preying on desperation, and often using outright lies, recruiters convince families to bet the farm on sending their students abroad. Literally sometimes, convincing them to borrow against their assets with high-interest loans.

Even so, these students don’t have a lot of cash, right? Canada lifted the limit to 20-hours of on-campus work for those on study permits. Lucky students. Canada also presented the move as a solution to its low-wage “labor shortage.”

Just to reiterate, Canada searched the world for disadvantaged families. Promised opportunities that don’t exist. Got them to work low wage jobs until the debt is repaid, knowing that living costs would consume most of their wages. Opting out often means a catastrophic loss for the person’s family. It sounds familiar, but I just can’t place where I’ve heard this before…

Anyway, that’s why these long lines have a large population of international students. It’s unclear how Statistics Canada’s labor methodology can factor this in. Sampling this population is difficult, and most likely undercounted. Canadians are more unemployed than you think(tm).

Seasonal Adjustments That Aren’t So Seasonal

Speaking of methodology, Statistics Canada has another impossible task—seasonal adjustments. August’s 5.5% unemployment rate is seasonally adjusted, but what are these adjustments? They’re designed to limit the influence of predictable variations due to the time of year.

Unfortunately, post-recession economies aren’t predictable. That’s led prominent economists to warn that over-adjustments will be made, making economies look stronger than reality. It won’t be clear until later, a problem that also occurred after the Great Recession.

Canada’s unadjusted unemployment rate came in at 6.3% in August, climbing for the past two months. Unadjusted data shows 181k more unemployed people than the seasonally adjusted data. It may be hard to appreciate how big this number is, so let’s try an exercise.

Imagine you have a list of every unemployed person, and it’s thought to be comprehensive. You ask all of them to line up, and find out that roughly 1 in 8 people are missing from the list. It’s a population equal to half the size of Halifax. It’s a lot more people than you were expecting, even if the list says it’s correct.

Now scale that population every month. Then add record growth for international students trying to make ends meet. Are you still surprised the data doesn’t reflect reality?