HELOC Crazy Canadians Are Cooling Their Borrowing Sprees

Don’t worry, Canadians are still using their homes as ATMs. Office of the Superintendent of Financial Institutions (OSFI) filings show a new debt record in April. The balance of loans secured by residential real estate reached an all-time high. While the segment of debt is slowing in growth, it’s growing faster than national home prices.

Loans Secured By Residential Real Estate

Loans secured by residential real estate are when people pledge their home as collateral. By “securing” their loans, they can borrow at lower rates and face less income scrutiny. The number is often used by government as a proxy to measure home equity lines of credit (HELOC) debt. Boring – you know, Canadians are up to their neck in debt. The takeaway isn’t the balance itself, but the type and movement. These indicators give us some insight into consumer behavior.

The numbers are broken down into two major segments, personal and business. Personal loans secured by real estate are great for banks, but a sign of consumer leverage. Some leverage is re-invested, but banks pitch them as home renovation or vacation funds. Either way, an increase in consumer leverage makes them more vulnerable to shock.

Business use differs, because home equity is often required for small business loans. When this segment increases, it’s considered a good thing. If people are borrowing for small businesses, they’re hopefully confident in consumers. People generally don’t start or expand businesses when they’re anxious about the economy. In an ideal scenario, personal use is at stable and low growth, and business use is rising.

Canadians Secured Over $299 Billion In Loans With Property

The balance of loans secured with residential real estate reached a new all-time high. The balance hit $299.6 billion in March, up 0.21% from a month before. The annual pace of growth works out to 5.25%, making it the smallest March since 2016. The vast majority of this growth was in the personal use segment.

Total Loans Secured With Residential Real Estate

The total of personal and business loans, secured with residential real estate.

Source: Regulatory Filings, Better Dwelling.

Over $267 Billion of Those Loans Were For Personal Use

Most of these loans were for personal use, according to filings. The balance marked as personal use reached $267 billion in March, up 0.12% from the month before. This represents an increase of 5.91% compared to the same month last year. It’s a new record, but growth is down from last year. Last April was the largest for growth – going back over half a decade.

Personal Loans Secured With Residential Real Estate

The total of personal loans, secured with residential real estate.

Source: Regulatory Filings, Better Dwelling.

Over $32 Billion Is For Business Purposes

The level of growth for business purposes is looking weak. The balance reached $32.5 billion in March, up 0.95% from last year. Compared to the same month last year, it’s up just 0.17%. The balance is not at an all-time high, which was reached in May 2017. Growth peaked in June of that year, and has been on the slide since.

Business Loans Secured With Residential Real Estate

The total of business loans, secured with residential real estate.

Source: Regulatory Filings, Better Dwelling.

The balance of loans secured by homes is at a record high, but growth is falling in both segments. One thing worth calling out is personal loan growth is now outpacing home price growth. This could leave quite a few people with less cash than they expected, if the debt continues to compound. It’s an issue Bank of Canada researchers expressed, also noting these loans could be hiding financial distress. As for the segment of business loans, it was weak. That isn’t a bad thing – but it’s not a good thing. Growth rates for business typically line up with peak economic growth.

Like this post? Like us on Facebook for the next one in your feed.