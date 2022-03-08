Canadians Will Spend Another 1% of Income To Cover Gas At These Prices: BMO

The global energy shock is driving costs higher everywhere, and Canadians can feel it at the pump. BMO Capital Markets took a stab at estimating the consumer impact from rising prices. Their research shows gas was ~$1.80/liter on Monday, up from $1.60/liter last week. That’s on top of the increase from last year, sending costs even higher for consumers. At current prices, households will pay an extra 1% of their disposable income.
There are a lot of variables to determine how hard rising oil prices will hit consumers. Ultimately the length of time is the biggest determining factor on consumer impact. Without a resolution in sight to the Ukraine conflict, that might be a while. Especially if further bans on oil imports hit the US, don’t expect the turmoil to end anytime soon.
BMO sees gas costing a lot more as long as prices are at the current level or higher. Households spent $12.6 billion on transportation fuels and lubricants in Q4 2021. With an average price of $1.45/liter in Q4, the bank estimates fuel use to be 2.9 billion liters per month.
“If current prices hold, this would imply an additional outlay on gasoline of just over $1 billion per month,” estimates BMO.
The price holding is a crucial point, as many observers see oil prices climbing further. Earlier today, Bank of America’s forecast put oil as high as $200/barrel. That’s significantly higher than the $119/barrel it’s currently trading at. Since transportation costs trickle into everything, it can cost consumers even more.
Is an extra billion in gasoline costs a lot for the size of the population? When dealing with large numbers, they tend to lose all meaning, so a little context is important. To understand this scale, BMO contrasts the costs to disposable income. Their calculations show disposable income at $119 billion per month in Q4 2021.
“So, the extra gasoline costs will absorb about 1% of disposable income at current prices,” says the bank. Adding, “the good news is that the excess savings cushion was ~$300 billion.”
Canada’s economy has a lot of plans for the not-so-large savings pile that’s held largely by high income households. Those plans seem to revolve around those savings being eaten up by a higher cost of living, too.
