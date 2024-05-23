Canadians Fleeing Toronto & Vancouver Accelerated To A Record Pace: BMO

Canadians fleeing major cities was supposed to be a temporary trend, but it’s accelerating at a breakneck speed. Net interprovincial migration, the balance of people who arrived and left provinces, accelerated in 2023. Economists at BMO are warning this trend was unusually strong in the country’s traditional economic hubs—Toronto, Vancouver, and Montreal. The bank attributes the unusually rapid flight to a number of reasons, but ultimately the biggest one is affordability. That issue is about to reshape these cities, and Canada’s economy.

Canadians Are Fleeing The Country’s Largest Cities

Canadians are fleeing major cities at an usually rapid rate. Net interprovincial migration out of Toronto, Montreal, and Vancouver hit over 130k people in the latest estimates. “…[this suggests] that the early pandemic move out has only gathered momentum,” explained Robert Kavcic, a senior economist at BMO.

Source: BMO Capital Markets; Statistics Canada.

The above data shows a clear acceleration once the pandemic hit and households fled to (literally) greener pastures. However, it also shows this trend began to gain steam well before this. What the heck is happening?

Kavcic attributes it to a number of factors combining for a perfect storm. One of the largest being the demographic of people in these regions. Millennials are approaching the age where they’re faced with the decision of starting a family or not. Those who do, need fairly deep pockets if they’re going to try and stay in the city.

That’s always been the case, but it’s amplified in an unusually large way these days. “…of course, [the trend is] magnified by challenging affordability conditions in the big-city cores, with many families choosing better affordability and more space elsewhere,” he explains.

He adds the point that greater workplace flexibility is also contributing to the freedom to actually live further away from these cities.

Canada’s Largest Cities Are Too Unaffordable For Young Adults

Ultimately the whole issue boils down to affordability. Previous generations may have also left the city, but were generally anchored to the Greater Region. That’s no longer the case, since home prices in most of Southern Ontario have increased so rapidly.

“We’ve long argued that one way to ease those strains is to make it easier to get people in and out of the big-city cores. Transportation infrastructure is one example, but of course we’ve lacked on that front, and it’s a long-term solution that requires action well in advance,” warns Kavcic.

None of these cities risk declining populations since temporary immigration has boosted the numbers. However, these major cities are trading long-term residents for temporary ones. It may not raise red flags to policymakers who tend to only look at higher-level data, but turning the country’s largest economic hubs into what are essentially just very large college towns, will have a big shift for both the country’s economy and stability. Whether that shift is a good or bad thing remains to be seen, so far it hasn’t been great.