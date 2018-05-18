Canadians Borrowed Another Billion Against Their Homes Over A 31 Day Period

Canadian real estate continues to be used as an ATM to drive the economy. Office of the Superintendent of Financial Institutions (OSFI) numbers show the balance of loans secured with homes hit a new high in March. While the outstanding balance did hit a new all-time high, we did witness the first taper of growth in over a year.
Loans Secured Against Residential Real Estate
If you already know what these are, you can skip this. For those that don’t know, a loan secured against residential real estate is a type of secured loan, where the borrower uses the equity they’ve built in their home as collateral. If they default, the lender can go after the home. The most common form of this type of loan is a HELOC, but they come in a few other flavors. These loans are popular, since it’s one of the few ways to tap that rising home equity, without having to sell.
Regulators break these loans up into two segments, personal and for business purposes. If you’re borrowing against your home to renovate your kitchen, or buy a new Ski-Doo – that’s for personal purposes. If you’re going in for a business loan, and they ask you to put up your home, that’s for business purposes. Expansion of personal loans is great for short-term spending, but borrows future income for that spending. Expansion of business loans is often seen as good, since it’s a calculated risk to make more money.
The Total Balance Grew By Nearly $1 Billion
The total of loans secured with residential real estate climbed once again. The outstanding balance stood at $284.64 billion, up $994 million from the month before. The total increase works out to a 7.73% increase from the same month last year. That’s a gaping wide hole in the homeowner equity we’ve been hearing about.
Total Loans Secured With Residential Real Estate
Source: Regulatory Filings, Better Dwelling.
Personal Loans Against Real Estate Growth Is Decelerating
Personal loans secured by residential real estate hit a new high. The balance reached $252.15 billion, up 0.2% from the month before. The total is now 6.51% higher than the same month last year. The new high isn’t the biggest takeaway from these numbers.
Personal Loans Secured With Residential Real Estate
Source: Regulatory Filings, Better Dwelling.
The most interesting data nugget here is the annual growth rate. The 6.51% annual growth is the first tapering of annual growth since 2016. It’s only a month, but it does bring up an interesting question. If personal loans were being used to bolster the economy, how does that spending continue if HELOC growth slows?
Personal Loans Secured With Residential Real Estate Change
Source: Regulatory Filings, Better Dwelling.
Business Loans Against Real Estate Rises Over 18%
Business loans secured with residential real estate made a big climb, but the balance is tiny in contrast to personal loans. The total balance reached $32.49 billion, a 1.53% increase from the month before. The annual increase works out to 18.3%, which is huge – but nothing close to the 80%+ growth we saw last year around this time. These are those “good” loans, so they obviously are lower than the non-productive loans.
Business Loans Secured With Residential Real Estate
Source: Regulatory Filings, Better Dwelling.
If the pace of growth doesn’t seem large, it’s because the numbers are so large they’ve lost all meaning to you. The nearly billion dollar rise in outstanding balances in March, is the equivalent size of 5% of all home buying activity on the MLS that month. The growth rate now outpaces that of national home price growth. No one wants to admit it, but these loans are likely a key driver of consumer spending.
“… it’s because the numbers are so large they’ve lost all meaning to you. ”
Ain’t that the truth! They are looking at the future through binoculars the wrong way around.
lolllllllllllllll, i love it…welcome to Canada, the dumb and dumber show part 3, What a mess, housing bubble, stock market bubble, record debt levels, personal and government, greedy PS unions, baby boomers…POP, its coming…will be fun to watch from the sidelines…suckers…lollllllllllll
Won’t be fun for most of us. Unless you’re independently wealthy, the suffering will spread far beyond the irresponsible ones who caused it. In fact, some of the biggest idiots, be they lenders, consumers, or politicians, will likely skate on it and get bailed out. Many others who tried to be responsible and cautious, but who still dependent on their jobs to support their families, will be collateral damage.
Don’t get me wrong. It needs to happen. But I’m not deluding myself into thinking it’s going to be fun. I’ve saved as much as i can and will continue to do so. But I remember what the early 90s recession was like. Not a quick drop and then a quick bounce, but 7 years of grinding recession and jobless recovery. For anyone not old enough to remember what a jobless recover is, it’s like a recession that doesn’t end. Allegedly the economy is growing, but the jobs don’t come back. That was life from 1992-97 in Canada. It sucked. The next one is going to be deeper, longer, and suck even more. I don’t take any pleasure in that.
Borrow and borrow.
Borrow the sorrow.
Borrow my pain.
Borrow the sane.
Borrow my chair.
Borrow despair.
Borrowing time.
Borrowing slime.
Tick tock. BD4L.
I’d say the market is just in an itsy bitsy gully right now.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PgGLgygsqus
No need to panic
“They are not confessing, they are bragging.”
LOL
Brilliant!
What’s telling is that despite the frantic media push over the recent days it is obvious that RE industry is completely out of narratives. Their last stand basically amounts to telling prospective buyers that they are up against [drumroll] The Seller who has the nerves of steel, exhales fire and poops extra large jalapeño peppers. You want that house, buyer? Come and get it.
Sorry, but there will be no rumble, the Seller is about to collapse under the weight of the mountain of debt. Contrary to what RE industry wants you to believe, this is not the face-off between the sellers and buyers, this is a showdown between the sellers and debt. Guess who is going to win…
The best thing prospective buyers can do now is to invest in popcorn, keep their powder dry and make sure that they don’t get cajoled into this mess until the dust settles.
Well said, good advice and even greater insight, your 100% right sir!
thank you.
These numbers, looking at them from a perspective of total outstanding loan amount from 2012 to today don’t look so bad. $240 billion in 2012 to $285 billion today is a 19% rise in 6 years. Is that a lot or a little? In Vancouver, over those 6 years, home prices have generally doubled. So the loan amount outstanding to the ‘paper equity’ ratio would have gone way, way down.
It would be more informative for BD to publish a chart of total home equity / outstanding loan amount.
Here’s the problem Bob. Debt isn’t serviced by equity. Debt is merely secured by equity. Debt is serviced by income. And incomes have scarcely budged over the past 6 years.
Rising debt against stagnant income is every bit as bad as it sounds.
Here, Here…..
The feeling of wealth may come and go, but the hangover and debt due doesn’t change.
This article is only showing loans secured against RE. It’s not showing total residential mortgage credit (data from StatsCan):
2013 – $1,180,695M
2014 – $1,240,333M
2015 – $1,310,648M
2016 – $1,393,875M
2017 – $1,479,420M
which is slowing down significantly now:
http://business.financialpost.com/real-estate/mortgages/mortgage-growth-in-canada-hasnt-been-this-weak-since-2001
Bad news for bulls.
This is where we’re going. Look at 1989 and how long it took to move up.
http://news.buzzbuzzhome.com/2017/01/history-of-toronto-real-estate-peaks-and-crashes.html
“No one wants to admit it, but these loans are likely a key driver of consumer spending.”
Interesting thought, but it doesn’t look like it’s the case to me.
“Personal Loans Secured With Residential” grew by $15B (according to the chart presented here)
within last year.
Household consumption in 2017: $1.2T
http://www.statcan.gc.ca/tables-tableaux/sum-som/l01/cst01/econ04-eng.htm
Personal loans is only 1.25% of total spending. Unlikely it’s a key driver however definitely a contributing factor.
Even if personal loans is not a key driver of spending its impact is quite significant.
based on same StatsCan numbers it accounts for 21% of total household spending growth.
And since spending accounts for 58% of GDP, that 1.25% number translates to 0.725% GDP growth.