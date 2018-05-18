Canadians Borrowed Another Billion Against Their Homes Over A 31 Day Period

Canadian real estate continues to be used as an ATM to drive the economy. Office of the Superintendent of Financial Institutions (OSFI) numbers show the balance of loans secured with homes hit a new high in March. While the outstanding balance did hit a new all-time high, we did witness the first taper of growth in over a year.

Loans Secured Against Residential Real Estate

If you already know what these are, you can skip this. For those that don’t know, a loan secured against residential real estate is a type of secured loan, where the borrower uses the equity they’ve built in their home as collateral. If they default, the lender can go after the home. The most common form of this type of loan is a HELOC, but they come in a few other flavors. These loans are popular, since it’s one of the few ways to tap that rising home equity, without having to sell.

Regulators break these loans up into two segments, personal and for business purposes. If you’re borrowing against your home to renovate your kitchen, or buy a new Ski-Doo – that’s for personal purposes. If you’re going in for a business loan, and they ask you to put up your home, that’s for business purposes. Expansion of personal loans is great for short-term spending, but borrows future income for that spending. Expansion of business loans is often seen as good, since it’s a calculated risk to make more money.

The Total Balance Grew By Nearly $1 Billion

The total of loans secured with residential real estate climbed once again. The outstanding balance stood at $284.64 billion, up $994 million from the month before. The total increase works out to a 7.73% increase from the same month last year. That’s a gaping wide hole in the homeowner equity we’ve been hearing about.

Total Loans Secured With Residential Real Estate

The total of personal and business loans, secured with residential real estate.

Source: Regulatory Filings, Better Dwelling.

Personal Loans Against Real Estate Growth Is Decelerating

Personal loans secured by residential real estate hit a new high. The balance reached $252.15 billion, up 0.2% from the month before. The total is now 6.51% higher than the same month last year. The new high isn’t the biggest takeaway from these numbers.

Personal Loans Secured With Residential Real Estate

The total of personal loans, secured with residential real estate.

Source: Regulatory Filings, Better Dwelling.

The most interesting data nugget here is the annual growth rate. The 6.51% annual growth is the first tapering of annual growth since 2016. It’s only a month, but it does bring up an interesting question. If personal loans were being used to bolster the economy, how does that spending continue if HELOC growth slows?

Personal Loans Secured With Residential Real Estate Change

The annual percent change of in the balance of personal loans, secured with residential real estate.

Source: Regulatory Filings, Better Dwelling.

Business Loans Against Real Estate Rises Over 18%

Business loans secured with residential real estate made a big climb, but the balance is tiny in contrast to personal loans. The total balance reached $32.49 billion, a 1.53% increase from the month before. The annual increase works out to 18.3%, which is huge – but nothing close to the 80%+ growth we saw last year around this time. These are those “good” loans, so they obviously are lower than the non-productive loans.

Business Loans Secured With Residential Real Estate

The total of business loans, secured with residential real estate.

Source: Regulatory Filings, Better Dwelling.

If the pace of growth doesn’t seem large, it’s because the numbers are so large they’ve lost all meaning to you. The nearly billion dollar rise in outstanding balances in March, is the equivalent size of 5% of all home buying activity on the MLS that month. The growth rate now outpaces that of national home price growth. No one wants to admit it, but these loans are likely a key driver of consumer spending.

