Canadian Real Estate Sales See Slowest April Since 2009, Toronto Leads Declines

Canadian real estate sales continue to cool after a record buying spree. Canadian Real Estate Association (CREA) numbers show sales continued to drop in April. A few markets east of Toronto saw a mild boost in sales. However, the majority of Canada’s urban centers continued to see declining numbers.

Canadian Real Estate Sales

Seasonally adjusted monthly residential real estate sales.

Source: CREA, Better Dwelling.

Canadian Real Estate Sales See Largest Annual Decline Since 2010

Canadian real estate sales have declined to the lowest level in years. CREA reported 36,297 sales when seasonally adjusted, down 2.9% from the month before. Compared to the same month last year, this is a 19.73% decline. This is the worst April since 2009, and the annual decline is the largest since 2010. Most markets saw declines compared to last year.

Canadian Real Estate Sales

Twelve month percent change of sales.

Source: CREA, Better Dwelling.

Greater Toronto Real Estate Leads The Declines

Last year’s fastest growing markets, are this year’s largest declines. Greater Toronto was the biggest loser with 7,792 sales in April, a 33% decline compared to last year. Hamilton-Burlington came in second with 1,129 sales, a 28.8% drop from last year. Kitchener-Waterloo came in third with 592 sales, a 27.4% decline. Vancouver came in fourth with 2,631 sales, a 27.3% decline from last year.

Canadian Real Estate Sales, By City

Composite sales, in Canadian cities with more than 500 sales in April 2018.

Source: CREA, Better Dwelling.

Quebec City, Halifax Real Estate Markets Lead The Gains

National sales might be dropping, but not all markets are seeing sales decline. The biggest gain was in Quebec City with 811 sales in April, a 25.2% increase from last year. Halifax came in second with 569 sales, a 13.1% increase. Ottawa came in third with 2,041 sales, a 9.8% increase from last year. Montreal came in third at 5,432 sales, a 9.6% increase from last year.

Canadian Real Estate Sales, Percent Change By City

Percent change of composite sales, in Canadian cities with more than 500 sales in April 2018.

Source: CREA, Better Dwelling.

East of Toronto we’re seeing sales numbers rise, in markets that missed last year’s rally. Toronto through to Vancouver? Not so much.

