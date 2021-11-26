Canadian Residential Real Estate Now Worth Over $6.1 Trillion, More Than 3x GDP

Canadian housing is far outpacing the growth of its economy, shows government stats. That’s what 2020 home assessment values show, provided to us by Statistics Canada (Stat Can). Home prices added billions in value last year, as you might have guessed. What you may not know is Canadian homes have added so much value it’s now worth 3x the output of Canada’s economy.

Canadian Residential Real Estate Is Now Worth $6.1 Trillion

Canadian residential real estate prices have hit an obscene valuation, even when sandbagged. National assessment value hit $6.1 trillion in 2020, up 2.5% ($146.0 billion) from a year before. It’s not quite the growth rate you’d probably assume from monthly home sale reports. However, it is a mind-blowing amount considering this is a conservative estimate. The Queen should totally take out a HELOC on the country and buy herself a nice hot tub.

Canadian Residential Real Estate Valuation

The aggregate assessed value of Canadian residential real estate, in trillions of dollars.

Source: Statistics Canada; Better Dwelling.

The Value of Canada’s Homes Is 3x The Output of Its Economy

Numbers this large are hard to appreciate without context, so let’s give it some. Canada’s housing is valued at more than 300% of the country’s gross domestic product (GDP). In contrast, US housing was worth just 170% of its GDP over the same period. As pricey as American real estate is, the value of home prices relative to its economy is almost half that of Canada.

Canadian Residential Real Estate Valuation

The aggregate assessed value of Canadian residential real estate by province, in trillions of dollars.

Source: Statistics Canada; Better Dwelling.

Nearly Half of The Country’s Home Values Are In Ontario

Breaking it down by provinces, Ontario’s residential real estate is the bulk of the value. The province’s housing market reached a $2.8 trillion assessed value in 2020, up 6.1% ($158.6 billion) from the previous year. Nearly half (46.6%) of Canada’s home price valuation is in the province.

BC Has 13% of Canada’s Population But 24% of Its Housing Value

British Columbia (BC) residential real estate is one of the few markets to have seen values slip. The province’s housing hit a $1.4 trillion assessed value in 2020, down 4.2% ($61.0 billion) from a year before. It’s an astronomical value, representing 23.5% of the country’s home values. Even more impressive when you realize the province only has 13% of the country’s population.

It’s well-established the Canadian economy is very dependent on real estate, but this data is wild. Valuations fail to reflect the increase in market value home prices saw last year. It’s not even close, to be totally honest. Even with conservative valuations, housing dwarfs the size of Canada’s economic output.