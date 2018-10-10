Canadian Real Estate Starts Fall To Nearly A 2 Year Low, Here’s Why You Care

New housing construction is grinding to a halt across Canada. Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC) numbers show a sudden drop in new housing starts in September. The drop sent starts to the lowest levels in nearly two years, and here’s why that’s important for the economy.

Here’s Why You Care About Housing Starts

Housing starts are a leading indicator, and mean a lot more than a change in home prices. Just so we’re on the same page, a leading indicator is one that precedes a major change in the economy, such as a boom or bust. An increase in starts typically leads to lower unemployment, more spending, and a rise in GDP. Starts rising is generally are pretty good for investors, and the economy as a whole.

The opposite is also true. A decline in housing starts can often lead to a rise in unemployment, less spending, and a decline in GDP (a.k.a. a recession). Generally we want to see that people are confident enough in home prices, and their jobs, that they buy new homes. When that stops, it’s a sign that the economy isn’t where it should be. Think of it as a confidence indicator, but way better. Confidence indicators can skew based on the ability of the public to be honest about how they feel. A slowdown in a leading indicator is when the public shows you how they feel, regardless of what they say.

Canadian Housing Starts Fall To The Lowest Level In 2 Years

The number of new housing starts fell to a multi-year low across Canada. CMHC reported 188,683 starts across the country, down from 198,843 in August. September’s number is 13.83% lower than the same month last year. Over the past 5 years we’ve only seen one other decline from August to September, and that was last year.

Canadian Residential Real Estate Starts

The number of new housing starts across Canada, SAAR.

Source: Statistics Canada, Better Dwelling.

Toronto Real Estate Starts Rise

The number of new housing starts rose on both an annual and monthly basis. CMHC reported 42,263 starts at September, up nearly 19.89% from last year. The increase now means nearly 1 in 5 homes started in the country are in Toronto. Impressive, considering Toronto only has 16% of the country’s population.

Toronto Residential Real Estate Starts

The number of new housing starts across Toronto, SAAR.

Source: Statistics Canada, Better Dwelling.

Vancouver Real Estate Starts Fall To Lowest Levels Since 2015

Vancouver starts are rapidly falling in the second half. CMHC reported 14,390 starts in September, a sharp decline from August’s 24,793. This is the fewest starts we’ve seen since February 2015, and with a decline the size of the national drop. The decline follows weakening demand for Vancouver’s pre-construction sales.

Vancouver Residential Real Estate Starts

The number of new housing starts across Vancouver, SAAR.

Source: Statistics Canada, Better Dwelling.

Montreal Real Estate Starts Fall

Montreal real estate starts jumped from the month before, but are still down a huge amount from last year. CMHC reported 27,153 starts in September, up from just 11,847 the month before. The number of starts show a 24.63% decline when compared to the same month last year. Montreal is one of the few markets seeing an uptick in re-sales, but a decline in housing starts.

Montreal Residential Real Estate Starts

The number of new housing starts across Montreal, SAAR.

Source: Statistics Canada, Better Dwelling.

The home building process is dependent on leverage – both the consumer and builder. Rising rates reduce leverage and throttle the amount of capital available. The declines haven’t been around long, but don’t expect them to rise without a sudden change to the rate environment. You probably knew that though, especially if you’re familiar with how the credit cycle impacts real estate.

