Canadian Real Estate Sales Print Worst February Since Before The Great Recession

There were a lot less Canadian real estate buyers than normal last month. Canadian Real Estate Association (CREA) numbers show a drop in sales for February. The decline makes it one of the slowest Februaries for real estate sales in over a decade.
Canadian Real Estate Sales Print Worst February In Over 12 Years
Canadian real estate sales just had one of the slowest Februaries in history. CREA reported 29,974 sales in February, up 25% from the month before. This represents a 4.41% decline compared to the same month last year. The monthly increase is seasonal, but the smallest jump from January since at least 2007. The annual decline makes it the fewest February sales in at least 12 years as well.
Canadian Real Estate Sales
The unadjusted sales for all home types, as reported through the Canadian MLS.
Source: CREA, Better Dwelling.
The annual sales decline continues to trend lower. The 4.41% annual decline in February is larger than the month before, but only slightly. The positive note is the decline is smaller than the same time last year, but in a downtrend that is little comfort. The overall movement of sales numbers is trending lower across the country.
Canadian Real Estate Sales Change
The annual percent chage of unadjusted sales for all home types, as reported through the Canadian MLS.
Source: CREA, Better Dwelling.
Quebec and Montreal Real Estate See Largest Growth
Quebec City, Montreal, and Winnipeg real estate made the biggest gains. Quebec City reported 781 sales in February, a 9.38% increase from last year. Montreal followed in growth with 4,370 sales, an increase of 7.66% from last year. Winnipeg was third with 677 sales, up 7.29% from last year. These markets aren’t exactly booming, so much as catching up to the national trend.
Canadian Real Estate Sales By Market
Canadian real estate sales in markets with more than 500 sales in 2018.
Source: CREA, Better Dwelling.
Vancouver Real Estate Sees Largest Drop In Sales
The biggest drop in sales were in British Columbia’s real estate markets. Vancouver had the biggest drop with 1,512 sales in February, down 32.53% from last year. Fraser Valley followed with 924 sales, down 29.63% from last year. Victoria came in third with 408 sales, a drop of 21.69% from last year. Two of those markets have recently become some of the most expensive real estate in Canada.
Canadian Real Estate Sales Change By Market
The percent change in Canadian real estate sales, in markets with more than 500 sales in 2018.
Source: CREA, Better Dwelling.
Canadian real estate sales continue to slide lower, after peaking nearly 3 years ago. The organization blamed the decline on mortgage stress testing, rolled out last year. If only the banks would let borrowers max out their budgets, while global real estate prices are on the decline. Will someone please think of the Realtors?
Like this post? Like us on Facebook for the next one in your feed.
7 Comments
COMMENT POLICY:
We encourage you to have a civil discussion. Note that reads "civil," which means don't act like jerks to each other. Still unclear? No name-calling, racism, or hate speech. Seriously, you're adults – act like it.
Any comments that violates these simple rules, will be removed promptly – along with your full comment history. Oh yeah, you'll also lose further commenting privileges. So if your comments disappear, it's not because the illuminati is screening you because they hate the truth, it's because you violated our simple rules.
Something ridiculous like 1 in 5 people bought a new home in the GTA in the past 5 years. How often do they think people will generate transactional value on an asset that’s suppose to take 25 years to pay off?
And that’s the problem with bubbles and the FOMO that is created. Despite what every number jockey (i.e. Agents, Mortgage brokers, politicians, Uncle Tony) likes to tout, demand is finite. What we’ll find once we break this down years from now is that we pulled forward 4-5 years of sales in and around 2015 using obscene amounts of leverage that was underpinned by equity extracted from the same asset class. Think about that; it’s like I took money out against my kitten to buy more kittens! Everything is gravy when I’m flipping kittens like cocaine but once the party ends you’re getting ‘triple dicked’; Your asset value goes down, your carrying costs increase AND now the only assets of value you have is illiquid at the ‘price’ you need. People with cash or debt NOT tied to housing just sit there and wait…and wait..and wait. BoC is attempting to stabilize the market but at this point pouring water on the front of the house while the backend is burning will still end in ruin. Tock. BD4L.
what people fail to realize is the the interest rate hikes that the BOC has done has not even filtered
through the economy and the housing market yet. The worst is yet to come, buckle up !!
Even according to the BOC, it should be 6 to 12 months between hikes to see the full impact. There’s a good chance they have no clue how a year worth of hikes are going to play out.
An ultra low interest rate housing crash and recession is going to be interesting, possibly catastrophic for retiring boomers and consequently for the economy as a whole.
Seems the govt is trying to play it both ways by raising rates virtually (B20) without actually raising rates. Many buyers just end up going across the street to alt lenders and paying a premium, without a BofC rate increase. The govt really seems intent on making a bad situation worse.
This is one of the most important lines I’ve read in awhile that debunks basically every argument against B20. So I hope people are catching it.
“If only the banks would let borrowers max out their budgets, while global real estate prices are on the decline. Will someone please think of the Realtors?”
Also, replace ‘Realtors’ with ‘children’ and you have a sweet Simpson’s reference. Though I assume they are 1 and the same at this point…
Nothing says “Recovery” like the worst print in almost two decades.