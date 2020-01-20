Canadian Real Estate Prices Jump With Higher Inflation – Except In Western Canada

Canadian real estate prices have resumed their climb, alongside rising inflation. The Teranet – National Bank of Canada House Price Index (TNB HPI) climbed in December. The modest increase is due to weakness in just a few regions. Eastern Canada, including Ontario and Quebec, are seeing prices climb very quickly. Western Canadian real estate prices however, are still falling – holding the index lower.

Canadian Real Estate Prices Make A Modest Increase

The C11, an aggregate price index of Canada’s largest cities, made an increase. December saw prices climb 0.21% from a month before, and are up 1.95% from last year. The small increase still brings the index to a new record high. Virtually all of the drag on the index was in Western Canada.

Teranet-National Bank HPI C11 (Annual Change)

The 12 month percent change of real estate prices in Canada’s 11 largest cities, according to the TNB HPI.

Source: National Bank of Canada, Teranet, Better Dwelling.

Toronto Real Estate Prices Made A Large Monthly Increase

Toronto real estate prices made a large increase last month, according to the index. December saw prices rise 0.44% from a month before, and are now up 4.48% from last year. This represents a new record high for the index.

Toronto Real Estate Price Change

The 12 month percent change of real estate prices in Toronto, according to the TNB HPI.

Source: National Bank of Canada, Teranet, Better Dwelling.

Vancouver Real Estate Prices Stop Falling

Vancouver real estate prices are starting to stabilize on the higher sales volumes. December saw prices virtually flat from the month before, but down 4.05% from the same month last year. The index is now 6.88% lower than the peak reached in July 2018. Not great news, but prices didn’t fall for the month.

Vancouver Real Estate Price Change

The 12 month percent change of real estate prices in Vancouver, according to the TNB HPI.

Source: National Bank of Canada, Teranet, Better Dwelling.

Montreal Real Estate Prices Climb To A New High

Montreal real estate prices made a big climb last month. December saw prices climb 0.37% from a month before, and are now up 6.37% from the same month last year. Prices in the region are now at a new all-time high. The 12-month increase is tied with last month, but is the biggest increase seen since 2011. To contrast, the C11 was seeing larger growth in just 2018. Montreal had been underperforming until recently.

Montreal Real Estate Price Change

The 12 month percent change of real estate prices in Montreal, according to the TNB HPI.

Source: National Bank of Canada, Teranet, Better Dwelling.

Calgary Real Estate Prices Slip Further

Calgary real estate prices experienced a bump in its road to price recovery. December saw prices fall 0.61% from the month before, bringing prices down 0.94% from a year before. Prices are now down 6.24% from the peak reached all the way back in October 2014. The size of declines had been shrinking since June, but have abruptly changed course.

Calgary Real Estate Price Change

The 12 month percent change of real estate prices in Calgary, according to the TNB HPI.

Source: National Bank of Canada, Teranet, Better Dwelling.

Canadian real estate prices are moving higher, but the country’s markets are divided. Western Canada is improving, but still hasn’t got out of the gutter. The region’s lower or negative growth is dragging the national index lower. In Eastern Canada, prices are back to booming, contributing to that roaring inflation reported last month.

