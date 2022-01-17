Canadian Real Estate Prices Jump Another $17,000 and Growth Is Accelerating

Canadian home prices are soaring as easy credit continues to drive excess demand. The Canadian Real Estate Association (CREA) data shows real estate prices ripped higher in December. Prices are now showing the fastest annual growth ever, with few signs of slowing down. The recent acceleration in price growth shows the annual rate may rise even further.

Canadian Home Prices Increased Another $16,700 Last Month

Canadian home prices are rising at one of the fastest rates ever. The composite benchmark (a.k.a. a typical home) reached $798,200 in December, up 2.1% ($16,700) from the previous month. Compared to last year, prices are now 26.6% ($167,500) higher. This is an astronomical amount of growth, there’s no other way to put it.

Canadian Real Estate Prices Have Never Grown Faster

The annual rate of growth for a benchmark home across Canada has never been higher. It hit 26.6% in December, up 1.3 points from the month before. Back in June 2021, annual growth tapered until August. Post-election, it accelerated to this all-time record pace of growth. The trend doesn’t appear to be tiring either, but actually accelerating into last month.

Canadian Home Prices Are Likely To See More Short-Term Growth

Annualizing short-periods of data is one way analysts benchmark growth rates. It involves measuring a short-period, and projecting it as though it were the whole year. You can then compare it against the 12-month (annual) growth, to see if it’s speeding up or slowing down. Today we’re going to be using a 3-month annualized period, which is common at the Bank of Canada (BoC).

The 3-month (annualized) rate of growth cleared the 12-month trend for the first time in six months. The 3-month rate hit 27.8% in December, 1.3 points above the 12-month rate. It was the first time since June 2021 that the 3-month accelerated at a faster pace, than the 12-month. Failing an abrupt and sharp downward pressure, annual growth is likely to continue rising. That means last month is unlikely to remain the record.

Canadian real estate prices soared last month and are now accelerating even faster. Easy money is boosting demand significantly above usual, leading to a tight market. Homebuyers no longer see risk, since the government has backstopped the market. But seriously, why would you think otherwise when the government says a 10% drop in price is unacceptable, but says nothing when they see a 30% increase?