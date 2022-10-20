Canadian Real Estate Prices Are Falling Faster Than They Did In The Financial Crisis

Canadian real estate investors finding comfort in the fact home prices didn’t fall much during the Financial Crisis, might want to look away. Land registry giant Teranet released its House Price Index for September, and it shows a sharp drop in home prices. The index, made in partnership with National Bank of Canada (NBF) is tied for the sharpest drop in the history of the index. Economists at the bank warned home prices are falling even faster than they did during the Great Recession.
Canadian Home Prices Fell At The Fastest Rate Ever
Canadian home prices took another sharp dive, according to the index. The seasonally adjusted composite index fell 2.0% in September, the same record-setting rate as a month before. Last month marked the fifth consecutive drop for home prices.
Canadian Home Prices Are Falling Faster Than They Did In 2008
National Bank emphasized that home prices are falling faster than they did during the Global Financial Crisis (GFC). Prices have dropped 7.0% since the May peak over the same period, and during the GFC they bottomed 9.2% lower. At the current rate of decline, a little over one more month can see prices beat the GFC decline.
Most Markets Are Seeing Home Prices Fall
The majority of markets (8 in 11) used in the composite index saw a drop in home prices. The biggest drops were in Victoria (-5.9%), Vancouver (-3.5%), Hamilton (-2.1%), Montreal (-1.9%), and Toronto (-1.8%).
Just three markets saw prices continue to climb, and they happen to be hot spots for young adults. Home prices in Calgary (+1.2%), Halifax (+1.1%), and Edmonton (+0.2%) continued to rise, despite tighter financing conditions. Prices were also much more reasonable in these regions, and the increases could be absorbed by a typical household. That wasn’t the case in many other cities, like Toronto and Vancouver.
4 Comments
COMMENT POLICY:
We encourage you to have a civil discussion. Note that reads "civil," which means don't act like jerks to each other. Still unclear? No name-calling, racism, or hate speech. Seriously, you're adults – act like it.
Any comments that violates these simple rules, will be removed promptly – along with your full comment history. Oh yeah, you'll also lose further commenting privileges. So if your comments disappear, it's not because the illuminati is screening you because they hate the truth, it's because you violated our simple rules.
While I will continue to cheer this dumpster fire on, let’s be honest, the 2008 GFC in Canada was not that impressive. Unlike in the US, when their sub-prime NINJA mortgage musical chairs tune stopped, our bubble kept right on blowing. Everyone knows the flavour of Double Bubble doesn’t last though, and the comic at the end is never that funny.
Maybe it was ‘sounder banking’, maybe it was the CIBC bailout that no one knows about, or maybe it was the CMHC buying ridiculous swaths of MBS. It doesn’t really matter.
We ain’t getting off that easy this time around. That’s for sure.
Falls will accelerate as sellers begin to understand how much they are falling and try to get out at any price. From now to January they will fall more quickly. Spring prices may stabilize for a bit. Come May if the sping market fails to move the product, the odds are that another large drop will occur and after that its who knows.
I’ll take ‘The Latter’ for $1000, Alex.
Further interest rate increases by the BOC will put additional pressure on the real estate market, particularly those who purchased at overpriced market prices. Higher interest rates will drive many of them out of the market, putting additional downward pressure on real estate prices.