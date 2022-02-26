Canadian Real Estate Markets Saw Prices Increase Up To $128,000 Last Month

Canadian real estate prices aren’t slowing down from the threat of higher rates. In fact, Canadian Real Estate Association (CREA) data shows the opposite for January. Over just one month, real estate markets have seen a “typical” home rise up to six figures from a month before.

A Typical Home Across Canada Now Costs $825,000

Canadian real estate prices ripped higher last month right across the country. The aggregate of urban markets saw the price of a typical home reach $825,800 in January, up 3.7% ($29,400) from a month before. Compared to last year, prices are now 28.0% ($180,700) higher. More than half of CREA’s price indices show prices increased at least $20,000 over the past month. This isn’t just a few markets with high demand, but broad growth spreading across the country.

Canadian Residential Real Estate Prices

The composite benchmark price for a home, in Canadian dollars.

Source: CREA; Better Dwelling.

Canadian Real Estate Prices Jumped Up To $128k Last Month

The largest dollar gains for the month were in Southern Ontario markets. Oakville showed the largest gains, with prices rising $128,200 (8.5%) from a month before. A typical home in the region reached $1,645,000 in January. We had to double-check that one, since a typical home rising more than the annual household income in 31 days is odd.

Canadian Real Estate Price 1-Month Change

The 1-month change in the composite benchmark price for a home, in Canadian dollars.

Source: CREA; Better Dwelling.

The next two markets, Kitchener-Waterloo and Hamilton-Burlington, also made absurd gains as well. Kitchener’s typical home increased 8.6% ($73,200) in January, pushing the benchmark price to $924,900. Hamilton followed in third, with prices rising 5.9% ($59,300) in the month, with a typical home reaching $1,058,000. It’s worth noting that all three of these markets are distant suburbs of Greater Toronto.

Canadian Real Estate Increased Up To $465k Last Year

The largest annual dollar growth was seen surrounding Toronto and Vancouver. Oakville home prices (Oakville again!) are 39.5% ($465,500) higher in January when compared to a year ago. Fraser Valley followed with a typical home at $1,237,000, up 37.4% ($336,700) over the same period. Greater Toronto was in third, with the benchmark price hitting $1,259,900, up 33.3% ($314,700) in one year.

Most of the country is showing fast price growth, as loose policy meets low inventory. About 78% of CREA house price indices show prices increased by at least 20% from last year. With widely synchronized growth, one economist recently told institutional clients to consider: What’s more likely? That everywhere across Canada is suddenly out of inventory? Or has the “madness” of the crowd taken over?