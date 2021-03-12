Canadian Real Estate Is “Playing With Fire,” Approaching Classic Bubble: BMO

The warning is coming from inside the house, and it’s not from one of Bay Street’s bears. BMO senior economist Robert Kavcic said Canada is “playing with fire” in a note this week. Looking at the percent of income needed to carry a mortgage on homes, he doesn’t think 2017 was a bubble. The current situation is rapidly turning into one though. If mortgage rates rise, or stay the same and prices rise at the current pace, the market hits classic bubble levels.
Worse Than The Foreign Buyer Mini-Bubble
When people say this time’s different, they’re right – just probably not in the way they think. Kavcic called the explosive price movement in 2016/2017 a “mini-bubble.” The impact was limited to some segments, and locations. He also maintained while costs sharply increased, it was still manageable. “The result was correcting and taking almost 4 years to recover” after policy makers acted. Today, the picture is a little less optimistic.
If Mortgage Rates Rise, Canada Is Back To The Late 80s Bubble
Low interest rates motivated sales activity, but also created a debt trap. The cheap carrying costs are making it easy to load up on high debt levels. However, if mortgage rates go back to pre-pandemic levels, “we’re back into late 1980s territory by this valuation metric,” notes the economist.
If Mortgage Rates Don’t Rise, Canada Is Back To The Late 80s Bubble
Leaving mortgage rates where they are sounds like the obvious solution, but that won’t work either. “If mortgage rates stay where they are, but prices keep doing what they’re doing, we’re back into the late-1980s territory by this time next year.”
If rates rise, or stay the same and home prices continue, real estate turns into a textbook disaster. Sounds like a
house condo of cards.
There are people out there so greedy and self righteous they will never believe there is a real estate bubble no matter how much evidence is presented they just think prices will go up even if Canada loses 200,000 jobs because of covid and 90 percent of first time buyers can’t buy a house and somehow they think this is just Canada catching up. lol wow I just can’t believe the nerve of un educated people.
Good take from Bob, but he’s missing a detail about the foreign buyer bubble by looking at “Ontario” affordability.
The pressures were in Toronto, and its suburbs. Sub-indexing, prices are barely up from then. Toronto condo prices are negative in value from a year before.
I know it’s difficult to measure the distribution of Ontario as well, but that’s also a factor. More homes out further in the boonies of Ontario, helps to flatten the price spike as the rest of the province fills up today.
Nat Bank did an affordability assessment that showed it was at 1980s bubble levels in Toronto in 2017. Not as close, but the issue is compounded by downpayments requiring a much longer period to save than back then.
Vancouver was filled with campers and tents lining the streets before the pandemic. Not quite a bubble tho. Wait for it….
When does the BOC get to buying and selling the houses directly to generate economic activity? Might as well at this point.