Canadian Real Estate Industry Cuts Existing Home Sale Forecast By Thousands of Units

The Canadian real estate rollercoaster continues, as expectations temper from recent highs. The Canadian Real Estate Association (CREA) released its quarterly forecast for existing-home sales. The industry organization is still expecting a record number of home sales this year. However, the rapidly changing environment has led them to cut expectations by thousands of units. Over just a few months their forecast has changed, they now forecast billions less in real estate will be sold.

Canadian Home Sales Forecast Growth Cut By 3.5 Points, But A Record Still Expected

Canadian existing home sales got a big cut to this year’s forecast sales. The industry organization is now forecasting 682,867 home sales in 2021, an increase of 23.8% from last year. The revision is about 19,100 home sales less than they had forecast in March, or a drop of 3.5 points to the annual growth. The year is still expected to be a very large one, but expectations got a big cut over the past three months.

Canadian Real Estate Sales Forecast

The forecast volume of existing-home sales for 2021 and 2022. Included is the June (current) forecast, as well as the March forecast (previous).

Source: CREA; Better Dwelling.

Next Year Is Forecast To Be Busy, But Moderate From This Year’s Activity

The association still expects home sales to cool next year, but more than previously expected. Sales are forecast to fall to 593,994 in 2022, down 13% from this year’s expected numbers. The decline is 19,580 units less than forecast in March, with the annual rate of growth 0.4 points lower. Once again, this is also a very large number of home sales forecast next year. It’s even larger than busy pre-pandemic years like 2016 and 2017. Expectations are adjusting though, as home sales come in much weaker than forecast.

Canadian Real Estate Sales Forecast

The forecast volume of existing-home sales for 2021 and 2022. Included is the June (current) forecast, as well as the March forecast (previous).

Source: CREA; Better Dwelling.

Canadian existing home sales are forecast to have a big year — the largest on record. Next year is also expected to be very large, second only to this year’s home sale numbers. However, expectations are changing very fast, as reality fails to meet ambitious forecasts. The downward revision may seem small, but that’s because the numbers are so large. At the average home sale price, the dollar value of the forecast revision is a decline of ~$14 billion — a big shift in expectations over just 3 months. Obviously, this forecast only sticks if buyers don’t continue to drop out of the market faster than the industry expects, as was this case between these two forecasts.

