Canadian Permanent Resident Admissions Rise Above Pre-Pandemic Levels

Canadian immigration is starting to improve to pre-pandemic levels. Government of Canada (GoC) data shows permanent residents admitted made a big jump in Q2 2021. The increase was actually enough to push the quarter to pre-pandemic levels. Admissions are still relatively weak, but it’s a huge improvement from the end of last year. Especially in provinces like BC and Ontario, which received the majority of the flow.

Canada Admitted 74,250 Permanent Residents Last Quarter

Canadian permanent resident admissions increased significantly in the past two quarters. There were 74,250 permanent residents admitted in Q2 2021, up 5.4% from the previous quarter. This represents an increase of 117.9% compared to a year before. Don’t pay much attention to the annual growth rate, other than to show it’s positive. It’s being compared to the first full pandemic quarter, which was artificially low. It sounds like huge growth, but really it’s just a return to healthier, more typical levels.

Canadian Permanent Resident Admissions

The quarterly number of permanent residents admitted to Canada.

Source: Government of Canada; Better Dwelling.

The numbers do show a gradual normalization of permanent resident admissions. Though they were a little weak for Q2, being the second-lowest since 2015. Significantly better than last year though, which is a start.

Looking at a rolling 12-month sum of admissions provides more clarity. Not quite caught up over the pandemic lull, nor is it close to making up for the lost time. Though it’s a very large increase, and the numbers are rising towards more historic levels. Now let’s break this down by our two major real estate market regions.

Canadian Permanent Residents 12-Month Rolling Sum

The 12-month rolling sum of permanent residents admitted to Canada.

Source: Government of Canada; Better Dwelling.

BC Is Where 17% of Permanent Residents Plan To Live

BC showed some of the largest quarterly growth for permanent resident arrivals. In Q2 2021, there were 12,710 permanent residents admitted with the intention of settling in BC. This is an increase of 23.6% from the previous quarter, and 109.6% from a year before. This represents 17.1% of the total admitted across Canada, so BC is punching above its weight. It was the largest quarter since 2019 for the province.

Canadian Permanent Resident Admissions By Province

The quarterly number of permanent residents admitted to Canada, and the province they intend to live in.

Source: Government of Canada; Better Dwelling.

More Than Half of New Permanent Residents Want To Live In Ontario

Ontario managed to attract more than half of Canada’s permanent residents last quarter. In Q2 2021, there were 38,245 permanent residents admitted that intend to live in Ontario. This is an increase of 9.3% from the previous quarter, and 138.0% higher than last year. It represented a whopping 51.5% of Canada’s total arrivals. The province hasn’t seen an inflow like this since 2019 as well.

Canadian permanent resident arrivals had a big quarter, hitting pre-pandemic levels. The increase wasn’t enough to make up for the lack of growth seen during the pandemic though. In fact, the quarter might be largest due to people being delayed in the second half of last year. This would give the impression of stronger growth, but really it’s just some of the demand catching up.

Economists have said they expect to see a delay in the number of applicants. This will result in a lull at some point over the next two years, since it takes time to apply. That would create a much bumpier road for these numbers in the future. However, they’re pretty close to pre-pandemic levels as of now.

