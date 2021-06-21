Canadian New Home Prices Are Rising At The Fastest Rate Since 2006

Canadian new home prices are on a tear, as high demand meets higher material costs. Statistics Canada (Stat Can) data shows new home prices advanced sharply in May. The annual rate of price growth is now at the highest level since 2006. That makes it one of the fastest annual rates of growth in history.

Canadian New Home Prices Are Up 11% From Last Year

Canadian new home prices grew at less than half the rate of existing homes, and it was still massive. New home prices made a monthly increase of 1.4% in May, bringing the annual change 11.3% higher. It was the largest annual increase for new home prices since November 2006. All 27 markets tracked by the agency showed year-over-year increases.

Canadian New Home Price Annual Change

The annual percent change in new home prices across Canada.

Source: Stat Can; Better Dwelling.

Breaking down new home prices, the cost of the actual house is rising faster than land. Houses excluding land made an annual increase of 12.5% in May. Land only values increased 7.9% from last year. Only being a relative term here, since that’s still large growth.

Fast-rising home price growth is likely due to material costs. Both rising material and labor costs are squeezing builder costs higher. It’s beginning to show some signs of relief, which will either improve profits or lower costs. Buyer’s choice. Taking a quick peek at lumber helps with understanding the situation.

Markets Are Seeing New Home Prices Rise Up To 5% In A Month

Prices made very large monthly increases. The biggest gains for May were in Winnipeg (+5.1%), Kitchener – Cambridge – Waterloo (+4.3%), and London (+4.1%). Remember, this is the monthly increase — not an annual one. Price increases in these markets are so large, they would make decent annual gains. As monthly increases, its borderline comical.

Canadian New Home Price Monthly Change

The annual percent change in new home prices across Canada for May 2021, broken down by major market.

K-C-W = Kitchener-Cambridge-Waterloo, S-F-M = Saint John – Fredericton-Moncton.

Source: Stat Can; Better Dwelling.

Canadian New Home Prices Are Rising Up To 27%

Southern Ontario’s new home prices are showing growth that would be hard not to call frothy. The largest annual gains were in Kitchener-Cambridge-Waterloo (+27%), Ottawa (+24.8%), and Windsor (+20.6%). It’s really hard to emphasize how big a 20% annual price increase is. US peak annual growth during the 2006 housing bubble was less than 15%, and it was considered alarming. That kind of growth seems rational to most of Canada somehow.

Canadian New Home Price Annual Change

The annual percent change in new home prices across Canada, broken down by major market.

K-C-W = Kitchener-Cambridge-Waterloo, S-F-M = Saint John – Fredericton-Moncton.

Source: Stat Can; Better Dwelling.

Toronto and Vancouver’s new home price growth looked modest compared to other markets. Toronto’s new home prices showed monthly growth of 0.4% in May, and annual growth of 6.9%. Vancouver was a little more robust, with a monthly gain of 0.8%, and annual growth 13.1%. With the exception of Vancouver’s annual growth, these numbers underperformed national ones.

Canadian new home prices have been booming amidst record homebuilding activity. This is providing an additional squeeze on materials and labor costs. In the short term, it’s creating a lot of pressure for new home prices to rise. It’s even starting to finally show up in the inflation numbers, albeit not at the level you would expect.