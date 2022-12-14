Canadian Mortgage Payments Are Consuming A Record Share of Income

Canadian real estate just saw one of the biggest shopping sprees on record, and the bill isn’t pretty. Statistics Canada (Stat Can) data shows household mortgage debt service ratio (DSR) hit a record high in Q3 2022. Interest rates contributed to the recent spike, but the size of debt is the primary issue.

Mortgage Debt Service Ratio (DSR)

The mortgage debt service ratio (DSR) is the share of disposable income used to pay mortgage debt. A mortgage DSR of 5% means households are spending 5% of their disposable income on their mortgage payments. It sounds low as an absolute number, but remember most people don’t have a mortgage. Most of those that do also bought a long time ago, not at today’s disconnected values.

A higher mortgage DSR is also a problem that extends beyond the borrowers. As the ratio rises, it consumes more spending and diverts it from other areas. This reduces diversified activity, and concentrates the economy in less productive ways. To say it bluntly, economic growth experiences a drag since more future income has already been spent.

Canadian Mortgage Payments Are Consuming A Record Share of Household Income

Canadians are spending a record share of income to service their mortgage debt. The household mortgage DSR reached 7.47% in Q3, up 0.4 points in the quarter and 0.5 points higher than last year. It was a new record, but Stat Can’s data set for this series only goes back to 1990. National Bank recently stated that today’s buyers face the worst level of affordability going back to the early 80s. The mortgage DSR likely goes back to those levels.

Since we’re on the topic, it’s worth mentioning the bank sees worse affordability than the 80s. They expect more mortgages to reset and renew at higher rates, driving the DSR even higher. They don’t expect affordability to reverse until rates stabilize and home prices drop further.

Canadian Are Dedicating A Record Share of Income To Mortgage Payments

The share of household disposable income used for mortgage payments, measured at the national level.

Source: Statistics Canada; Better Dwelling.

Canadian Mortgage Interest Payments See A Sharp Uptick

Many people attribute the lack of affordability to the Bank of Canada (BoC) rate hikes. It plays a role, but it’s far from the only reason affordability has eroded. The interest only portion of DSRs reached 4.01% in Q3, up 0.6 points from the previous quarter. It’s now 0.8 points higher than the same quarter last year, which is incredibly steep. Households are paying nearly a third more interest than they were last year.

The interest only portion of household mortgage DSR is now the highest since 2009. That was right before the Global Financial Crisis set off its decade-long, low rate experiment.

Interest costs making a sharp rise haven’t resulted in a large share of mortgage payments. Interest represented 53.7% of mortgage DSR in Q3, which is similar to Q2 2020. Not that long ago, and we’re still seeing significant payments to the principal.

Interest As A Share of Canadian Mortgage Debt Service Ratio

The share of Canadian mortgage debt service ratio that is dedicated to paying interest.

Source: Statistics Canada; Better Dwelling.

A sharp rise in mortgage interest is applying pressure to borrowers, but it’s not the issue. The size of debt is so astronomically large, it’s overly sensitive to rate hikes. Even with a similar ratio of interest as just a few years ago, the loan itself is so large, a record share of income is needed. It’s likely to climb even further as existing mortgages renew at higher rates.