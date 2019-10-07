Canadian Mortgage Growth Is Surging Higher, and Hasn’t Done This In Over 2 Years

Canadian real estate sales are rising from last year’s anemic levels, and so is mortgage debt. Bank of Canada (BoC) numbers show outstanding mortgage credit reached a new high in August. More surprising is mortgage credit growth is actually accelerating into the fall. For the first-time in years, annual growth is now bigger than the year before.

Canadians Owe Over $1.59 Trillion In Mortgage Debt

Canadians have never owed more in mortgage debt, and it’s growing at a fairly rapid rate once again. The outstanding balance reached $1.59 trillion in August, up 0.6% from the month before. This represents an increase of 4.0%, when compared to last year. Yes, growth is getting larger going into the winter months – an untraditional movement.

Canadian Outstanding Mortgage Credit

The outstanding balance of Canadian mortgage credit.

Source: Bank of Canada, Better Dwelling.

The 12-month rate of growth is a lot larger than it was last year, and did something it hasn’t done in years. The 4.0% 12-month rate of growth in August is 8.1% higher than the same month last year. This is the fifth consecutive month we’ve seen the rate increase. More interesting, this is the first time in years, the 12-month growth is higher than a year before. It last happened in April 2017 for one month, and the last consistent growth ended in November 2016. It doesn’t exactly mean a full trend reversal is here, but it lends credibility to the possibility.

More Mortgage Credit Growth Is On The Way

If you’re familiar with annualizing trends, feel free to skip this part and head right to the next paragraph. For those that aren’t, annualizing a trend is when a short-period is measured, and project for a whole year. Basically, it tells us what 12-month growth would look like, if every month was the short-period. Today we’re going to use the number the BoC most often uses, 3-months. You then compare it to the actual 12-month growth, and get a little perspective. If it’s higher, it means near-term growth is coming. If it’s lower, it means it’s starting to slow down. A 12-month trend can’t change direction, without the 3-month trend crossing over first.

The short-term trend is pointing to substantial growth compared to last year. The 3-month annualized trend reached 4.8% in August, up 84.6% over the same period last year. The number is also 19.7% higher than the current 12-month rate of growth. In all likeliness, next month should also see higher 12-month growth. There’s a lot of room for near-term growth to fall, before dragging growth lower.

Canadian Outstanding Mortgage Credit Change

The 12 month percent change, and 3 month annualized change, of outstanding Canadian mortgage credit at large institutional lenders.

Source: Bank of Canada, Better Dwelling.

Canadians are back to borrowing, mostly driven by rising sales in Ontario and Eastern Canada. The growth is still low compared to historic levels, but better than last year. One note to keep in mind is the recent data point regarding refinancing. Increasingly, the BoC revealed a rise in equity withdrawals via refinancing. This may be a significant contribution to these numbers rising.

