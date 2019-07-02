Canadian Mortgage Debt Prints The Second Slowest May In At Least 3 Decades

Canadian mortgage growth is showing minor signs of life. Bank of Canada (BoC) numbers show outstanding mortgage credit reached a new record in May. The growth rate picked up from a month prior, but it was still the second slowest May in three decades.

Canadians Owe Over $1.56 Trillion In Mortgage Debt

Canadian mortgage debt reached a new all-time record high. The outstanding debt stood at $1.56 trillion in May, up 0.68% from the month before. The balance was also 3.64% higher than the same month last year. Outstanding mortgage credit printed a new record, but growth is still slow for the month.

Canadian Outstanding Mortgage Credit

The outstanding balance of Canadian mortgage credit.

Source: Bank of Canada, Better Dwelling.

The annual pace of growth is higher than the month before, but much lower than Canadians are used to for May. The 3.64% annual rate of growth in May is 22.2% lower than the growth seen this time last year. This is the slowest annual rate of growth for any May in at least 29 years, with the exception of 2001. That one exception saw interest rates cut multiple times to bring back growth.

Near Term Mortgage Growth Could Move Higher

Outstanding mortgage credit growth may rise in the near term. One common way of forecasting growth is annualizing a shorter period. Annualizing a trend tells us how the whole year would look if it was like the shorter period. That is, of course, if the annualized growth stays higher or lower than the 12 month rate of growth.

Canadian Outstanding Mortgage Credit Change

The 12 month percent change, and 3 month annualized change, of outstanding Canadian mortgage credit at large institutional lenders.

Source: Bank of Canada, Better Dwelling.

Short-term annualized growth is substantially higher than even last year’s number. The 3-month annualized pace of growth reached 4.1% in May, up 17.14% from last year. That’s also how much higher it is than the 12 month rate of growth currently. Worth remembering spring is typically the biggest window for real estate sales. It’s going to be an uphill battle to keep the growth moving.

The growth rate of mortgage debt is once again on the rise, but is still unusually low for the month. There are a few signs mortgage growth may have bottomed, pending no external pressure. However, the traditional busy season for real estate sales has mostly passed. That could damper the current momentum.

