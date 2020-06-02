Canadian Mortgage Credit Is Seeing Growth Surge, Despite Slow Real Estate Sales

Canadian mortgage debt is swelling, despite the freeze on home sales. Bank of Canada (BoC) data shows mortgage credit made the biggest jump in a decade for April. The rise is somewhat unusual, since dollar volumes for home sales haven’t increased much. Even though resale and new home markets have slowed due to the pandemic, mortgage debt is showing huge growth.
Canadian Mortgage Credit Rises To Multi-Year High
Residential mortgage credit outstanding is pushing higher, and at a very rapid pace. There was $1.65 trillion in mortgage credit outstanding in April, up 0.60% from the previous month. This represents a 5.8% increase when compared to the same month last year. That’s very high growth for the past few years, and even more so during a pandemic.
Canadian Outstanding Mortgage Credit
The outstanding balance of Canadian mortgage credit.
Source: Bank of Canada, Better Dwelling.
In fact, the rate of growth for both the monthly and year-over-year numbers are the highest in a long time. The monthly increase of 0.60% is the biggest for April since 2009. The 5.8% is the highest year-over-year growth since August 2017. Part of this is due to mortgage deferrals – over one in ten mortgages are no longer making payments. If there’s no payments to reduce the balance, the total swells more easily. The year-over-year comparison is also to a period of unusually low growth.
Mortgage Credit Growth Expected To Continue Rapid Expansion
Even with the fast rate of growth, there’s indication credit growth will continue to speed up. The 3-month annualized rate of growth spiked to 7.4% in April, making a sharp increase from last month’s 6.5%. This is the highest 3-month annualized rate of growth since October 2011. Since the 3-month annualized rate leads the year-over-year, this means expect more growth. Although it doesn’t necessarily mean a rapid economic expansion, like it typically would.
Canadian Outstanding Mortgage Credit Change
The 12 month percent change, and 3 month annualized change, of outstanding Canadian mortgage credit at large institutional lenders.
Source: Bank of Canada, Better Dwelling.
Mortgage credit growth accelerating while home sales are on hold is an odd dynamic. Credit growth acceleration is usually considered a positive. A nod to both the amount banks are lending, and consumers confident enough to borrow. However, the data and narrative are contrary this time, creating a bit of an issue.
Mortgage deferrals are behind a significant portion of the balance increase. Payment deferrals on insured mortgages are at 12% of mortgages, and expected to rise to 20% by September. The total market is currently seeing about 15% of mortgages on payment deferral. This means many mortgages are seeing balances rise due to a lack of payment, instead of new borrowing. Exiting debt rising in part to much more interest accumulation, is a little different from new debt creation.
The Bank of Canada’s first move was to lower interest rates, so homeowners could refinance and take out living expenses.
That should sound familiar, because this is what the US did during their housing bubble pop. In the end, the average homeowner’s net-worth was the same off as before the price increase, due to lost and spent equity.
Toronto is a recipe for disaster. “Tight spaces, high rents a ‘bad formula’ in once-thriving area”
https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2020-05-31/toronto-s-underground-city-faces-bleak-future-with-bankers-mia
Commercial real estate has no impact on residential.
People don’t pay to be around things? They just like being concentrated in a small area, with proximity to nowhere?
Yup, I’ve always had a big belief that homes are being built at sub-par quality for the last 5-10 years. This is simply based on what I have seen over this time. I specifically look for this type of thing. There ard a couple of good builders, but you need to make sure you look for them.
The one piece I often overlook, which you mention, is the build sizes. Things are getting smaller and smaller, especially in condos. But a price decrease isn’t reflected. It’s sctually been the opposite (thereby proving product scarcity over quality/product as the biggest driving factor for houses).
It’s similar to the chip and chocolate bar companies deviously dropping the size of their products by 5 grams here, 5 grams there. Then all of a sudden, they come out with the same product in super size format. Meanwhile, that supersize format is the same weight as the product was a few years back, but now costs more due to the “bonus” increase in size.