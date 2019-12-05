Canadian Mortgage Credit Is Seeing Explosive Growth… Again

B-20 what? Never heard of him. Canadians are in a rush to take out mortgage credit once again. Bank of Canada (BoC) data shows a major jump in borrowing. The increase is some of the highest growth for mortgage debt, and is primed to explode even higher.
Canadian Mortgage Debt Grows At The Fastest Rate In Over A Year
Canadian mortgage debt held by institutional lenders made a huge leap. There was $1.61 trillion in mortgage debt outstanding in October, up 0.56% from a month before. That brings the balance outstanding 4.5% higher, when compared to the same month last year. This is both a new record for the dollar amount, and a multi-month high for growth.
Canadian Outstanding Mortgage Credit
The outstanding balance of Canadian mortgage credit.
Source: Bank of Canada, Better Dwelling.
The rate of growth is accelerating very quickly, going into the winter. The 12-month growth of 4.5% for October, is 28.57% more growth than a year before. It’s also the highest print since May 2018, and marks the seventh consecutive month of acceleration.
Mortgage Credit Has Seen Explosive Growth Recently
Annualized growth over the past few months shows how fast the recent movement has been. Basically, a short-period of data is taken, and projected as though it were a whole year. This tells us how fast things are moving in the short-term, versus the current 12-months of growth. If the annualized shorter period is larger than the 12-month, expect growth. If it’s smaller, expect contraction. The BoC uses 3-months most commonly, so that’s what we’re going to use as well.
The annualized 3-month rate of growth shows it’s exploding higher than last year. The 3-month annualized rate hit 5.7% in October, over 26% higher than the current 12-month rate. This is the highest this annualized period has been since July 2017. That’s before B-20 demand “slowed” things down, in case you were reaching for your calendar.
Canadian Outstanding Mortgage Credit Change
The 12 month percent change, and 3 month annualized change, of outstanding Canadian mortgage credit at large institutional lenders.
Source: Bank of Canada, Better Dwelling.
The most likely reason for the jump is buyers delayed by B-20 Guidelines are jumping in. The mortgage brokerage industry had expressed this would be the situation. After all, we know that people will still buy a house at some point, even if borrowing becomes more difficult. They buy a house when they’re more financially prepared to qualify. Delayed buyers are likely joining existing demand, printing large short-term growth. Now does this turn into FOMO, and stimulate further demand for a longer period?
Like this post? Like us on Facebook for the next one in your feed.
10 Comments
COMMENT POLICY:
We encourage you to have a civil discussion. Note that reads "civil," which means don't act like jerks to each other. Still unclear? No name-calling, racism, or hate speech. Seriously, you're adults – act like it.
Any comments that violates these simple rules, will be removed promptly – along with your full comment history. Oh yeah, you'll also lose further commenting privileges. So if your comments disappear, it's not because the illuminati is screening you because they hate the truth, it's because you violated our simple rules.
Check out the 12-month growth. It’s rising, but in a way that normally happens after US recessions have passed. One of the issues with monetary policy decisions that are contrary to lending decisions – you’ve just broken most historical comparisons.
The artificial drop caused by B-20 was much more steep that it had to be, which means it’s continue to average lower, just with more extreme walks.
They’re protecting the banks before the consumer. As an investor, I agree with this logic. As a consumer, I’d be a little more angry.
The real estate industry complained about this measure, like it was meant to target them. In reality, it was a measure designed to prevent loan loss exposure from turning too high.
Rising insolvencies are no joke either. October bump was big, and that wasn’t covered by the quarter we just had.
Granted, not all of these consumers loans are going to be with Canadian banks. Also important to remember your mortgage is the last thing you default on.
TD and CIBC both missed their quarterly earnings due to rising loan loss provisions. This is no beuno.
https://business.financialpost.com/news/fp-street/cibc-and-td-see-profit-drop-after-rise-in-loan-loss-provisions
When your bank prepares for you to lose money, but you’re running into more borrowing. haha
Downtrend still in tact for now. Going to be a few years before this trend can actually change direction.
Everyone is jumping on trend reversion, with nil time between.
Important to add, an uptrend and prices aren’t necessarily the same thing. Credit utilized by marginal buyers can distort prices much higher than people think.
Unrelated, but how do I add images?
Create a login. It gives you access to WYSIWYG editor.
I find info on this site absolutely useless with regards to making a decision on the real estate (eternal dilemma , should I buy , should I rent..should I be homeless?)