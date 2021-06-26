Canadian Household Debt Tops $2.48 Trillion, As Growth Hits Highest Level Since 2017

Canadians have no problem borrowing money, they just won’t do it for anything but a house. Bank of Canada (BoC) data shows household credit reached a new record high in April. The rate of growth was the fastest seen in nearly half a decade. Canadian housing mania has few people spending on anything but a house though. Mortgage credit recently grew to the largest share of household debt since the early 90s.

Canadian Households Owe Over $2.48 Trillion In Debt

Canadian household credit reached a new record high, and did it at the fastest rate in years. The balance of household debt reached $2.48 trillion in April, up 0.79% (+$19.52 billion) from a month before. This brought the 12-month change to 5.34% (+$125.89 billion) higher. It was the highest rate of annual growth for household credit since 2017, driven by housing.

Mortgage Debt Is Now 68% of Household Debt, The Largest Share Since The 90s

Mortgage loans are responsible for most of the credit growth. They represented $1.70 trillion of the debt in April, up 1.05% (+$17.74 billion) from a month before. Compared to 12-months ago, this is 7.75% (+$122.31 billion) higher. We’ve already talked about mortgage debt this month, so we won’t bore you by repeating those deets. There are a couple of points worth calling out in the context of total household credit though.

Mortgage credit is rising fast, and is now the largest share of household debt in a generation. The 7.75% annual rate of growth for April is the largest recorded since 2010. The outstanding balance now represents 68.4% of total household credit. That makes it the largest share since 1994. To say this segment is booming would be an understatement.

Consumer Credit Is Showing Less Than 1% Growth

Consumer credit, which is all non-real estate lending, isn’t growing nearly as fast. The balance reached 78 billion in April, up 0.23% (+$1.78 billion) from a month before. Compared to 12-months ago, this is only 0.46% (+$3.59 billion) higher. Almost nil growth over the past year, which would be negative in real terms. The monthly growth was nearly half of annual growth, which shows a recovery is on the horizon. Too early to tell, but worth keeping an eye on.

Low rates should stimulate all household borrowing, in turn stimulating the economy. After all, they apply to all kinds of credit, not just mortgages. It’s so far failed to stimulate regular consumer credit growth though. Instead, the only thing people are willing to take out debt for is a house. If this doesn’t balance itself soon, consumer spending will be neglected. That can lead to a further concentration of the economy on housing.

