Canadian Household Debt Is Rising Much Faster Than Income, Approaches New Record

Canada’s highly indebted households are in a pickle after an epic debt binge. Statistics Canada (Stat Can) data shows the household debt to income ratio (DTI) climbed sharply in Q3 2022. Canada already had some of the most highly indebted households in the world. As the ratio climbs even further, they become more vulnerable to economic shock.

Household Credit Market Debt To Disposable Income

Household credit market debt to disposable income is a measure of relative indebtedness. Credit market debt includes mortgages, non-mortgage loans, and consumer credit balances. Disposable income is what households have left after mandatory deductions such as taxes. The ratio yields important macro insights about households and the economy.

Climbing ratios mean debt is accumulating faster than income is growing. This means more risk, since households are providing economic growth with future income. Unlike business borrowing, the debt isn’t a gamble on future economic output or income growth. It also means households are more sensitive to interest rate hikes or shock.

Falling ratios mean income is rising faster than credit. Growth is being primarily driven by income, which is generally good. No credit utilization is worrisome, but once the DTI rises above 70%, economists consider it an economic drag.

Canadians Owe $1.83 For Every $1 They Take Home

Canada’s household DTI has been climbing aggressively over the past few quarters. The ratio hit 183.3% in Q3 2022, rising 4.3 points from last year. In other words, Canadians owe $1.83 for every $1 they take home. That might not sound like a lot, but remember this is the average where many people have no debt. It’s extremely high for a developed country, and every point increased above 70% is a drag on GDP growth.

Canadian Household Debt To Income Ratio

The ratio of credit market household debt to disposable income for Canadian households.

Source: Statistics Canada; Better Dwelling.

Canadian Debt To Income Is Re-Approaching The Record High

Household DTI is at one of the highest levels ever, but falls short of the record… for the time being. Back in Q4 2021, the ratio was about a point higher. During the peak of the 2018 rate hike cycle, it was also slightly higher. However, it’s not hard to see this smashing through those records with relative ease in the coming months.

Rising financing costs reduce principal payments, especially on variable rate loans. Since most outstanding credit is mortgage-related, this will have a big impact. Not only on variable rate debt growing, but low rate mortgages will also renew at higher rates. As interest costs take up a much bigger share of payments, the pile is likely to rise fast.