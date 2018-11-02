Canadian Household Credit Growth Falls To Levels Not Seen Since 1983

Canadian households still pushed the debt levels higher, but are slowing down. Bank of Canada (BoC) numbers show household credit reached a new all-time in September. Despite the high, credit growth is falling to lows not seen in over 35 years.

Canadian Households Hold Over $2.15 Trillion In Debt

Canadian households racked up an all-time high for debt. The balance of credit reached $2.153 trillion in September, adding $7.57 billion from the month before. The monthly change works out to a 0.35% increase, and the balance is 3.61% higher than the same month last year. We’re looking at the slowest pace of growth for household debt since July 1983. That’s right, it’s only been this low before and after a pretty big recession. Let’s break down where we’re seeing the biggest slowdowns.

Canadian Household Debt

The annual percent change of total debt held by Canadian households, in Canadian dollars.

Source: Bank of Canada, Better Dwelling.

Canadians Owe More Than $1.5 Trillion On Their Mortgages

Canadian residential mortgage credit reached a new high, but is slowing in growth. Mortgage debt hit $1.53 trillion in September, adding $3.57 billion from the month before. The monthly increase works out to 0.23%, and the balance is 3.4% higher than the same time last year. Mortgage credit growth has been in a downtrend since it peaked in January 2016.

Canadian Household Debt By Segment

Total debt held by Canadian households, in Canadian dollars.

Source: Bank of Canada, Better Dwelling.

Canadians Have Over $622 Billion In Consumer Debt

Canadians are also racking up a hefty consumer credit tab. The balance of consumer credit hit $622.36 billion in September, up $4 billion from the month before. The monthly increase works out to 0.64% and the balance is 4.2% higher than last year. Consumer credit did see some minor acceleration, but a single month isn’t quite a trend reversal.

Canadian Household Debt By Segment – Percent Change

Annual percent change in debt held by Canadian households.

Source: Bank of Canada, Better Dwelling.

Household debt levels are still rising, but the growth rate is now at lowest level in decades. In an economy driven by credit, the slowdown signals a slowing economy. The real estate industry is blaming B-20 Guidelines, but that doesn’t explain why consumer credit is slowing. More likely, higher interest rates are a little tougher to handle than most people were expecting.

