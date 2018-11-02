Canadian Household Credit Growth Falls To Levels Not Seen Since 1983

Canadian households still pushed the debt levels higher, but are slowing down. Bank of Canada (BoC) numbers show household credit reached a new all-time in September. Despite the high, credit growth is falling to lows not seen in over 35 years.
Canadian Households Hold Over $2.15 Trillion In Debt
Canadian households racked up an all-time high for debt. The balance of credit reached $2.153 trillion in September, adding $7.57 billion from the month before. The monthly change works out to a 0.35% increase, and the balance is 3.61% higher than the same month last year. We’re looking at the slowest pace of growth for household debt since July 1983. That’s right, it’s only been this low before and after a pretty big recession. Let’s break down where we’re seeing the biggest slowdowns.
Canadian Household Debt
The annual percent change of total debt held by Canadian households, in Canadian dollars.
Source: Bank of Canada, Better Dwelling.
Canadians Owe More Than $1.5 Trillion On Their Mortgages
Canadian residential mortgage credit reached a new high, but is slowing in growth. Mortgage debt hit $1.53 trillion in September, adding $3.57 billion from the month before. The monthly increase works out to 0.23%, and the balance is 3.4% higher than the same time last year. Mortgage credit growth has been in a downtrend since it peaked in January 2016.
Canadian Household Debt By Segment
Total debt held by Canadian households, in Canadian dollars.
Source: Bank of Canada, Better Dwelling.
Canadians Have Over $622 Billion In Consumer Debt
Canadians are also racking up a hefty consumer credit tab. The balance of consumer credit hit $622.36 billion in September, up $4 billion from the month before. The monthly increase works out to 0.64% and the balance is 4.2% higher than last year. Consumer credit did see some minor acceleration, but a single month isn’t quite a trend reversal.
Canadian Household Debt By Segment – Percent Change
Annual percent change in debt held by Canadian households.
Source: Bank of Canada, Better Dwelling.
Household debt levels are still rising, but the growth rate is now at lowest level in decades. In an economy driven by credit, the slowdown signals a slowing economy. The real estate industry is blaming B-20 Guidelines, but that doesn’t explain why consumer credit is slowing. More likely, higher interest rates are a little tougher to handle than most people were expecting.
Any guesses as to how this will affect credit card and HELOC rates in the foreseeable future?
Usually when credit tightens, risk is introduced. That usually sends the rate of borrowing higher for most types of loans. This might be one of the few times where borrowing rates begin rising faster than interest rates.
That said, do yourself a favor and go to a mortgage broker instead of a bank. The person that was going to do my mortgage at the bank flat out said she would never use a bank, because they can’t match their rates.
Canadians should be happy about B-20. Usually the drop in sales occurs after a recession. Knocking some sense into people before that happens allows buyers a sufficient gap to build up an equity cushion, and enforces that new buyers are prepared.
I agree though. Anything would have stopped the record high sales. How many times does the industry expect people to move?
can you use per household debt instead of total debt.. 2 trillion 5 billion etc are just large numbers that doesn’t really mean anything.
I agree,
There is no real way for me to know the magnitude of these numbers. They sounds high, but I’m fact could be pretty OK.
Though I know there is significant risk out there due to personal debt levels.
Per household doesn’t matter, because of the concentration and distribution. The BOC has said 20% of all debt is held by 8% of households with debt that equals more than 450% of their income. Most of these households are located around Toronto and Vancouver, which means best case they’ll experience a drop in consumer spending, triggering a recession.
If you take the total debt, divided by population of Canada. This is what you get. I know its not really accurate since I do not have household numbers + if its adjusted to inflation.
1980 = 5,200$ per person
1990 = 11,800$
2000 = 20,000$
2010 = 41,300$
2018 = 58,000$
If it’s 58000 per person that’s pretty ok.
BD has turned into sensationist columnist. Throwing around big numbers and yelling catastrophe. It’s usually just same topic over and over again. They really need to find a new writer with different angle. How about assess what immigration policy will do to the demography of big cities. How would trade war affect Canada etc…
Every article is about debt rising and interest hike.. you gotta write something different or soon real readers will lose interest. You’ll end up with bluemath and trader Jim who just echo everything you write
It’s called Math.
25% rates in the 1980’s when house prices were 200K is no worse than 4% rates when house prices are 1.5 million.
All that’s happened is rates have plummeted, making it possible for people to get into far more debt, which raises home prices. So now, people are on a knife’s edge where even a .25% rate hike is enough to push some over the edge, and with each successive incremental rate hike, that is exactly what happens. More and more fall off the edge.