Canadian Home Builders Are Asking Buyers For More Money To Finish Building

Phew! Canadian real estate prices are soaring, so it’s a good thing you bought years ago, and are just waiting for it to be built. About that… The cost of building a new home has increased so fast, many developers are struggling with costs. Buyers who thought they secured a home at prices years ago, are now being asked to give up some of the gains, or take their deposit back. Here’s how Canada’s real estate bubble made paper homes more profitable than real ones.
Building Construction Costs Are Rising
The cost of building a home is soaring, almost as quickly as home prices are rising. In Q1 2021, the 11 largest cities saw construction costs rise 5.6% over just the quarter. Costs are now 11.7% higher than a year before, and 25% higher than they were in 2017. That’s the aggregate of cities, not regions seeing explosive growth.
In Greater Toronto and the surrounding area, costs are rising even faster. Q1 2021 saw construction costs rise 7.2% over the quarter, and are up 15% from a year before. From 2017, builder costs have increased a whopping 27.7%. More than half the increase was just over the past year.
Costs are rising primarily due to a material squeeze. Record demand, sparked by low interest rates, means it’s outstripping supply. Materials like lumber increased by over 240% in the past year. Sparking demand while supply faces artificial constraints, has become a disaster. There’s a shortage of everything, from building materials to labor.
Developers Are Now Asking For More Money or Cancelling Purchases
Sudden cost increases are now squeezing home builders, and screwing pre-sale buyers. A typical home builder has a profit margin of about 18%, leaving them with a decent cushion to absorb any cost overages. They also typically plan for higher than inflation cost escalations.
If costs rise higher than their profit margin, they basically have three options. They can lose money, cancel and re-sell the project, or ask buyers for more cash. The latter appears to be an approach that’s been quietly happening across the country.
Canadian Home Builders Are Asking Buyers For More Cash
Canadian home builders are asking buyers from years ago for more cash to finish. For example, one Southern Ontario builder asked buyers as far back as 2016 to give up half of their gains. Threatened with the project becoming unviable, buyers are being asked to pay up or find a new home.
Source: Home builder email to a buyer from 2016.
Above is a letter sent to a 2016 pre-sale buyer, who is still waiting for their home to be built. The home builder is asking them to agree to increase their purchase agreement up by nearly a quarter. In this case, they had bought a home for $489,900, which the builder estimates as worth $724,900 today — a 47.96% increase. The suggested solution is to split the gains and adjust the purchase price to $607,400. This would see their cost basis rise 23.98% higher than they initially signed up for. The alternative is they receive their deposit back, and the builder resells the home.
Source: Home builder email to a buyer from 2016.
Imagine watching an insane home price run, and being relieved you barely beat the market. Then thinking you just made a small fortune for your decision. Only to be asked to give up $117,500 of your gains — a little more than a year worth of gross income for the median household. The other option is you get your $80,000 back, and try to buy a home at a price 50% higher than when you initially thought you bought. I don’t know about you, but I’d feel like I was just mugged.
Low interest rates increased the value of goods so fast, it’s no longer cost-effective to actually make them. Paper homes are seeing values soar, but can’t actually be produced at the price they were sold at. Both the builder and buyer have bigger gains to their net-worth, than if the home is actually built.
I’d say we’re now a few months past where interest rates need to be increased to reduce demand, wouldn’t you? Damn production. It’s always getting in the way of rapid paper wealth.
Blood. Boiling. I don’t know what more frustrating either, that these poor folks are being asked for more money, or the fact the Bank of Canada has pushed materials costs so much you make more money not actually building anything.
Definitely the BOC. I don’t know if the developer attached further costs of the project, but it sounds like they’re not making any more money.
This is what inflation does, it squeezes corporate profits. It’s also why periods of high inflation are followed by recessions. Companies aren’t making much more. Everyone loses, but the government who sees their debt decrease in real value.
I don’t get the part where they say no additional deposit is necessary. Don’t they have to still give 20% of the value of the home?
I think they’re hoping most people don’t understand it either. I believe they’re asking for some of the equity they accrued. Since it’s less than half of the gains, they won’t really notice. It’s almost a bayonette contract.
Now a good question would be to ask what happens if prices pull back from the ultra low rate environment? If it falls past a certain point, the adjustment cost basis still means you gave them half of the gains before it fell. About a 16% drop would start to eat away at their equity.
What governs what the price increase should be? I can understand the amount to allow the project to get built (just maybe), but not any purchase price increase that allows the builder to make a profit. It’s not as if, if the builder made a windfall gain (such as if costs came under budget), the builder would share any excess profit with the buyers.
This has been happening just outside of Montreal the past few months. A friend was to take possession, and they asked him for $50,000 to cover the material cost increase before it could be transferred.
Email me if you want the name of the project, I can connect you to my friend.
Wow. So I know builders can ask for more money, but I’ve never seen them ask for this kind of money, but I guess I’ve never seen the cost basis rise this much. Probably hasn’t happened since the 90s, maybe the 90s.
Usually, the worry is it comes in under the appraisal value, and you end up having to top up your mortgage. Which also sucks. I have a friend who needed to round up an extra $100k at completion when they implemented the foreign buyer tax, and prices dropped really fast. At least appraisals dropped fast.
Read your escalation clause carefully. I know a lot of developers that eating the costs on projects, and some are stalling to build. Laying down the foundation, and just going to wait.
Others are going to build because they don’t have the time, and know they can just pass the cost on to you.
It’s TOTAL BS. The increased building cost has nothing to do with the builders demand, it’s strictly an opportunity for the builder. Period.
Just say no.