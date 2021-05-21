Canadian Home Builders Are Asking Buyers For More Money To Finish Building

Phew! Canadian real estate prices are soaring, so it’s a good thing you bought years ago, and are just waiting for it to be built. About that… The cost of building a new home has increased so fast, many developers are struggling with costs. Buyers who thought they secured a home at prices years ago, are now being asked to give up some of the gains, or take their deposit back. Here’s how Canada’s real estate bubble made paper homes more profitable than real ones.

Building Construction Costs Are Rising

The cost of building a home is soaring, almost as quickly as home prices are rising. In Q1 2021, the 11 largest cities saw construction costs rise 5.6% over just the quarter. Costs are now 11.7% higher than a year before, and 25% higher than they were in 2017. That’s the aggregate of cities, not regions seeing explosive growth.

In Greater Toronto and the surrounding area, costs are rising even faster. Q1 2021 saw construction costs rise 7.2% over the quarter, and are up 15% from a year before. From 2017, builder costs have increased a whopping 27.7%. More than half the increase was just over the past year.

Costs are rising primarily due to a material squeeze. Record demand, sparked by low interest rates, means it’s outstripping supply. Materials like lumber increased by over 240% in the past year. Sparking demand while supply faces artificial constraints, has become a disaster. There’s a shortage of everything, from building materials to labor.

Developers Are Now Asking For More Money or Cancelling Purchases

Sudden cost increases are now squeezing home builders, and screwing pre-sale buyers. A typical home builder has a profit margin of about 18%, leaving them with a decent cushion to absorb any cost overages. They also typically plan for higher than inflation cost escalations.

If costs rise higher than their profit margin, they basically have three options. They can lose money, cancel and re-sell the project, or ask buyers for more cash. The latter appears to be an approach that’s been quietly happening across the country.

Canadian Home Builders Are Asking Buyers For More Cash

Canadian home builders are asking buyers from years ago for more cash to finish. For example, one Southern Ontario builder asked buyers as far back as 2016 to give up half of their gains. Threatened with the project becoming unviable, buyers are being asked to pay up or find a new home.

Source: Home builder email to a buyer from 2016.

Above is a letter sent to a 2016 pre-sale buyer, who is still waiting for their home to be built. The home builder is asking them to agree to increase their purchase agreement up by nearly a quarter. In this case, they had bought a home for $489,900, which the builder estimates as worth $724,900 today — a 47.96% increase. The suggested solution is to split the gains and adjust the purchase price to $607,400. This would see their cost basis rise 23.98% higher than they initially signed up for. The alternative is they receive their deposit back, and the builder resells the home.

Source: Home builder email to a buyer from 2016.

Imagine watching an insane home price run, and being relieved you barely beat the market. Then thinking you just made a small fortune for your decision. Only to be asked to give up $117,500 of your gains — a little more than a year worth of gross income for the median household. The other option is you get your $80,000 back, and try to buy a home at a price 50% higher than when you initially thought you bought. I don’t know about you, but I’d feel like I was just mugged.

Low interest rates increased the value of goods so fast, it’s no longer cost-effective to actually make them. Paper homes are seeing values soar, but can’t actually be produced at the price they were sold at. Both the builder and buyer have bigger gains to their net-worth, than if the home is actually built.

I’d say we’re now a few months past where interest rates need to be increased to reduce demand, wouldn’t you? Damn production. It’s always getting in the way of rapid paper wealth.

