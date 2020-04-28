Canadian HELOC Growth Was Drying Up Before The Pandemic

Canadians using their home as an ATM was drying up before the pandemic. Office of the Superintendent of Financial Institutions (OSFI) filings show the balance of credit secured by homes showing minimal growth in February. The slowdown is almost entirely due to a drop in personal loans in this segment, such as HELOCs.
Loans Secured by Residential Real Estate
Loans secured by residential real estate is credit secured with home equity. They’re more commonly known as home equity lines of credit (HELOCs). Some may be similarly structured, but sold under other names – so this is the technical term. These loans are popular after real estate price booms, as a way to spend newfound home equity without selling. Since the lender has something to collect in default, rates for this product are usually lower than unsecured credit.
Generally, credit growth and acceleration of that growth is a positive indicator. In addition to driving consumer spending, it’s a sign people are confident about borrowing. Lenders only lend to people they think have a reasonable ability to pay loans back. Plus, you usually only borrow if you think you can pay the debt off – with a few exceptions. How much debt can be carried and how much growth is up for debate. But generally, it’s a good thing.
When credit growth starts to decelerate or contract, it’s usually a bad thing. The consumer spending it was generating disappears, but equally important is the confidence. When growth drops off, people may be less confident of their ability to take out new types of debt. It could also be a sign that lenders are being less generous with this segment of lending. Or it could be a combination.
Canadians Owe Over $303 Billion In Debt Secured By Home Equity
The total of debt secured by residential property increased, but is under the record high. The balance reached $303.99 billion in February, up 0.30% from a month before. Growth over the past 12-months works out to an increase of 1.68%. This is the lowest rate of growth observed since September 2016. A little strange, considering real estate sales had by no means slowed down at this point.
Total Loans Secured With Residential Real Estate
The total of personal and business loans, secured with residential real estate.
Source: Regulatory Filings, Better Dwelling.
Over $268 Billion of Personal Debt Is Secured By Home Equity
The bulk of these loans were for personal purposes, like run of the mill HELOCs. Personal loans represented $268.51 billion of the balance in February, up 0.32% from last year. This works out to an increase of just 0.67% from last year – a decline in real terms, even taken at last month’s paltry 0.9% CPI. It was also the smallest movement for this segment since September 2016.
Personal Loans Secured With Residential Real Estate
The total of personal loans, secured with residential real estate.
Source: Regulatory Filings, Better Dwelling.
Canadians Borrowed Over $35 Billion In Home Equity For Business
Business credit secured with residential real estate is moving a little faster than personal loans. The balance in this segment represented $35.48 billion of debt in February, up 0.16% from last year. Compared to the same month last year, this is a 10.05% increase. It’s up significantly from last year, but the monthly growth was barely there.
Business Loans Secured With Residential Real Estate
The total of business loans, secured with residential real estate.
Source: Regulatory Filings, Better Dwelling.
Important to note this slowdown has been happening while mortgage credit was picking up again – an unusual dynamic. Real estate sales were also picking up during this period, and even increased into the post-pandemic period. Loans secured by real estate slowed before the pandemic was even on most people’s radar.
