Canadian HELOC Borrowing Was Grinding To A Halt Before The COVID-19 Crisis

Canadian homeowners were buckling down on the spending ahead of the pandemic. Office of the Superintendent of Financial Institutions (OSFI) data shows the balance of loans secured by residential real estate, such as HELOCs, made a tiny move in January. The movement, the weakest in over half a decade, saw the balance fall from all-time highs.

Canadians Secured Over $303 Billion In Debt With Residential Real Estate

The balance of loans secured by residential real estate actually fell in the month. The credit outstanding stood at $303.08 billion in January, down 0.31% from the month before. Compared to the same month last year, this is a 1.82% increase. Yes, negative growth for the month, and annual growth is negative in real terms. The point worth noting in this report is, households had already begun to cool on borrowing against their home prior to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Total Loans Secured With Residential Real Estate

The total of personal and business loans, secured with residential real estate.

Source: Regulatory Filings, Better Dwelling.

The Balance of Personal Loans Secured By Homes Increased Less Than 1%

The vast majority of loans secured by residential real estate is for personal loans, such as HELOCs. The balance of these loans hit $267.66 billion in January, down 0.41% from a month before. Compared to the same month last year, this is a 0.65% increase. This is a slight acceleration for the month, but still very low annual growth. The last time a January printed such low growth over a 12-month period was in 2014.

Personal Loans Secured With Residential Real Estate

The total of personal loans, secured with residential real estate.

Source: Regulatory Filings, Better Dwelling.

Businesses Borrowed Over $35 Billion Secured By Homes

Business loans secured by residential property are growing at a healthy rate. The outstanding balance for the segment reached $35.42 billion in January, up 0.42% from the month before. Compared to last year, this is a whopping 11.59% increase. Not quite a record high, but it’s within spitting distance.

Business Loans Secured With Residential Real Estate

The total of business loans, secured with residential real estate.

Source: Regulatory Filings, Better Dwelling.

We’ve been discussing a slowdown in loans secured by real estate for a few months now. Considering HELOCs have been a significant driver of consumer spending, the decline was going to be noticeable. Note this slowdown occurred before Canadians considered COVID-19 an issue. In fact, this was occurring while real estate prices pushed new highs and sales were booming. Spending powered by Canadian real estate was already becoming weaker.

Like this post? Like us on Facebook for the next one in your feed.