Canadian Banks See The Number of Mortgages Rise At The Fastest Rate Since 2014

Canadians went on a real estate shopping spree during the pandemic, and it’s been great for banks. Canadian Bankers Association (CBA) data shows mortgage accounts reached a record in April. Mortgages aren’t just getting larger, a lot more people are taking them out. The annual rate of growth for the number of accounts is now at the highest level in over half a decade.

Mortgages Held By Canadian Banks Rises To A New Record High

Canadians have been taking out new mortgages at one of the fastest rates ever. CBA members, which hold most of Canada’s mortgages, reported holding 4,948,248 mortgages in April. This is up 0.5% (23,649) from the month before, and 2.5% (121,500) higher than last year. It’s not the fastest growth the market has seen, but it’s the fastest rate seen in a long time.

Canadian Mortgages Held By Banks

The total number of mortgages held by Canadian banks, which represent the majority of mortgages in the country.

Source: CBA; Better Dwelling.

Mortgage Accounts Grew At The Fastest Rate Since 2014

The annual rate in the number of mortgages outstanding is growing at the fastest rate in over half a decade. The 2.5% annual rate reported in April was last beat in 2014, during the oil-driven real estate boom. It shouldn’t be too big of a surprise considering home sales have never been higher. Keep in mind this number is offset by older homeowners paying off their mortgages. Do people still do that?

Canadian Mortgages Held By Banks Change

The 12-month change in the total number of mortgages held by Canadian banks.

Source: CBA; Better Dwelling.

The Size of Mortgages Is Growing Faster Than Borrowers

The number of mortgage accounts is growing fast, but it’s a slower rate than mortgage debt. The Bank of Canada (BoC) data on outstanding mortgages shows annual growth of 7.8% for the same month. Annual growth also set off a multi-year high, coming in at the largest number since 2010. Both the number and size of mortgages are growing at the fastest rates in years.

Canadian banks are holding a record number of mortgages, and it’s growing at the fastest rate in years. Default risk is relatively low, so that isn’t the principal concern here. The bigger issue is the amount of capital diverted from other areas of the economy. Every additional dollar sunk into shelter is diverted from another area. This is going to be a drag on general economic growth, as the economy focuses on just paying for necessities.

Like this post? Like us on Facebook for the next one in your feed.