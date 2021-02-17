Canadian Bank: “Your House Makes More Than You Do,” Draw Your Own Conclusion

One of Canada’s largest banks brought attention to a warning sign in many real estate markets. BMO published a research note titled “Your House Makes More Than You Do,” by senior economist Sal Guatieri. The note focuses on how sustainable and long-term current housing trends are. I’m obviously kidding. It brings attention to the fact home prices are rising faster than the incomes of the people living in them. This is typically a big “red flag,” especially in a weak economy.
Canadian Home Prices Outgrowing Incomes Is A Red Flag
The brief research note starts by highlighting the risk of rapid asset growth on poor fundamentals. Guatieri mentions, “asset prices start to raise red flags when they consistently outrun growth in underlying income or earnings.” He highlights the issue not by using one of the country’s major markets, like Toronto or Vancouver. No, the region used as an example is Woodstock, a small city in Southern Ontario.
The economists notes, home prices in Woodstock have greatly outpaced household incomes. The benchmark price of a home increased $118,200 in January, compared to a year before. The economist highlights the annual family income is only $86,970 (in 2018, latest data), much lower. The house is literally making more money than the people inside of it. Guatieri doesn’t make a conclusion, instead finishing with “draw your own conclusion.”
Woodstock Benchmark Home Price ChangeThe 12-month change in price for a composite benchmark home in Woodstock-Ingersoll, Ontario. Source: CREA, Better Dwelling.
How Does This Stack Up In Other Markets?
Over half of Canada’s major real estate markets appreciated by more than a typical family’s income. CREA data shows 23 markets saw “typical” home prices rise more than the median Canadian family makes. All of the markets are located in Ontario. That said, 33 major markets saw prices appreciate over $50,000 over the past year, or about $4,160/month. It’s worth circling back and emphasizing, this is family income. Excluded are any single person households, which significantly brings down those numbers.
Canadian Real Estate Market Price IncreasesThe 12-month increase for a benchmark home in Canadian dollars as of January 2021, and the median family income before taxes. Source: CREA, Better Dwelling.
Canadian real estate prices are detached from income in a few ways. There’s the number of months it takes for a downpayment, and the amount needed to carry a mortgage. Then there’s the issue highlighted today – home prices are rising faster than incomes. Not because of a fast increasing population, or a rapidly growing economy. It’s due entirely to the government’s desire to see household credit expand, in search of rising inflation. As Canadian economists say, “draw your own conclusion.”
Like this post? Like us on Facebook for the next one in your feed.
19 Comments
COMMENT POLICY:
We encourage you to have a civil discussion. Note that reads "civil," which means don't act like jerks to each other. Still unclear? No name-calling, racism, or hate speech. Seriously, you're adults – act like it.
Any comments that violates these simple rules, will be removed promptly – along with your full comment history. Oh yeah, you'll also lose further commenting privileges. So if your comments disappear, it's not because the illuminati is screening you because they hate the truth, it's because you violated our simple rules.
It’s kind of funny, but also incredibly annoying that people won’t just openly say what a crap show this is.
It’s because they are over leveraged in the market and that is human nature to defend what their own interests are despite the absurdity of it.
Yup, Canada has a ~70% ownership rate as well so the vocal majority are heavily incentivized to push the narrative that these prices are normal and sustainable, when it’s quite the opposite. As we all know, there’s also a fairly loud but small group that have been warning people about the risks of a housing market significantly detached from fundamentals, but few have listened and chosen instead to stay invested in the metaphorical casino of Canadian real estate.
That is a generalized sweeping statement. I wouldn’t call families that are living in their homes people who play at casinos.
“It’s due entirely to the government’s desire to see household credit expand, in search of rising inflation.”
Your final point in this article is the big takeaway here. Can you elaborate and “dwell” on this fundamental a little more please. 😉
It’s kind of self-explanatory. They’re spending their ass off to prevent a deflationary cycle. No velocity, so they keep printing money to gain some.
It’s not moving the needle though, so they print more. They’re more worried about a deflationary spiral than asset price inflation. It’s great if you’re positioned to make money, but not so much when we’re looking for liquidity down the road.
Exactly, the one thing that keeps central bankers up at night is the prospect of deflation. When that happens almost all monetary policy becomes impotent and they can’t do anything but watch the destruction happen.
A failure to create broad inflation is creating an extremely hazardous overhang on valuations of some asset classes. In Canada, from a high-level, housing and the stock market are the two assets that are at most risk of a severe correction, now more than ever. If that happens then the deflationary spiral will begin, and we’ll all be screwed for a half-decade or more.
Please explain;
Low interest rates create liquidity to keep the economy fluid to combat inflation. The BOC has been using this tact for years, the result has been crazy yearly growth in housing prices.
Introduce the pandemic. The BOC begins a historic exercise of quantitative easing to ratchet down interest rates even lower to create liquidity to keep the economy fluid through the Covid-down-turn. The consequence is an even heightened run at real-estate, driving up prices worse than even pre-pandemic rates…(who’d of thought that was possible)
Question is….why the tunnel vision to keep inflation down via low interest rates? Why not see that this agenda is actually making life more unaffordable and could have as bad, if not a worse, outcome than runaway inflation?
It’ not about the housing. It’s about keeping preserving corporate debt, largely oil companies that can’t find re-financing. The 2016 lift off was a calculated risk to preserve the oil industry.
I think you’ve got it backwards. Low rates aren’t to combat inflation, they create it. Part of why central banks can’t raise rates is because of the so called “missing inflation”. Low rates should be causing tons of inflation, but they are not for various reasons.
Also, home price appreciation in Canada isn’t reflective of broad-based inflation. It is speculative and debt-fueled manic buying that is causing the price action. That’s why the risk of a housing collapse even exists. If inflation was causing home prices to appreciate there’d be no issue as far as home prices, because inflation-adjusted prices would be stagnating and there’d be no bubble.
Finally, central banks can’t raise rates because it would cause broad deflation, and one thing central banks know is they have extreme difficulty controlling deflation.
The real problem is that all the money in the system is going to the top 1% who aren’t spending it in a way that it cycles back to the bottom 99%. Hence how we can have “low inflation” while having house prices stocks going through the roof: there is actually high inflation, it’s just not in the things measured by the government for their inflation statistic, it’s in the things the top 10% are buying. So how will the bottom 90% get money if it’s not circulating? Government printing and handouts!
A lot of money is if course circulating, just not enough. Most of it is either going to the giant corporations or to foreigners. The foreign money then comes back to Canada to buy up our real estate at prices locals can’t afford.
It’s a complex problem but what it all boils down to is that we have a very unhealthy economy where we produce little, import everything, and are greedy as hell and don’t care about our fellow Canadians. For the time being we keep up the status quo by selling our country to foreigners in exchange for goods and services. This is obviously not sustainable in the longer term. What will probably happen is that the immigrants will eventually displace our dying culture and replace it with their own healthier economy. Alternatively, the government/corporations might be able to build up enough power and dependency that they can enslave the population. Either way, it looks like a major change is coming. We are currently living the can and fighting over the pennies while the steamrollers approach from multiple sides.
This is obviously a perpetually sustainable and non-dangerous trend. Continue speculating on housing everyone; Canadians have discovered the first and only one-way bet in history.
Thank you. I appreciate the explanation.
Is it a case of the BOC being damned if they do, damned if they don’t….or have they just bungled the housing profile…..or is this just kow-towing to investor & public pressure?
When is it finally going to crash?
Likely never. The Trudeau Liberals are revving up the immigration machine to force more Canadians out of their own cities. The newcomers vote 80% Liberal in federal elections, so these policies will continue.
Immigration is not forcing “Canadians” from their cities. This is racist comment steeped in racist rhetoric. People are leaving the cities because they are cashing out. Watch your language and your tone.
Hi! Regular not super smart guy here.
Also, yes, I’m a big loser who’s still renting, although I finally have a downpayment together. Yay. (Yay?)
How does this work. How is this sustainable? How can houses be many multiples of the median wage and keep going up? How can house appreciation in Woodstock be more than the city’s average income? This feels like it should crash, but also it feels like it should have crashed already, so maybe it will just keep going up forever? Can someone please help me make sense of this because I feel like I’m going crazy.
Average man,
The narrative currently is that people have been leaving the city to live in the country and have gone wherever it is more affordable. Their incomes haven’t been added to the new “hood” because the last time it was counted was 2018.
Also people’s parents have been taking money out of their houses like ATM’s because the kids have bought into Fomo and told them it’s their last chance.
Hold onto your cash and save it. If the market is overvalued (which it is) then the longer you hold your cash the more you save, the better the chance that you will be in a good position to buy when it comes down. Think of it as saving your money twice.
Also use first time home buyers clause. If you are married only one of you needs to use your rrsps for the down payment.
@Average Man Sure sounds like your uneducated pretending to be someone that is clueless and that you are heavily invested/ leveraged in the market.