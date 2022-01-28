Canadian Average Net Worth Nears $1 Million As Growth Rises 3x Faster Than Normal

Canadian households are seeing their net worth soar — at least on paper. Statistics Canada (Stat Can) data shows household net worth made a big leap in Q3 2021, mostly due to real estate. An average household is seeing wealth accumulate at one of the fastest rates in history, with Millennials leading the surge. There’s just one catch — Millennials are seeing a big surge due to real estate. Those without any are falling behind.

Canadian Households Have Seen Their Net Worth Rise 3x Faster Than Normal

Canadian households have seen their net-worth soar over the past few years. Households had their average net-worth hit $981,900 in Q3 2021, up 16.9% ($142,300) from a year before. About 58.5% of the surge in net worth was due to real estate, with the asset equivalent in size to 40% of total net worth. To say this is speedy growth is an understatement. High single-digit growth is considered big, with a double digit growth rate pre-2020 being rare.

Canadian Average Household Net Worth By Demographic

The average net worth for Canadian households by demographic of birth year, expressed in dollars.

Source: Statistics Canada; Better Dwelling.

Annual growth slowed but remains at multiples higher than pre-2020. It peaked at 20.7% in Q1 2021 and has since fallen almost 4 points lower. Still, growth is over 3x higher than the average pre-2020, driven by real estate. For those who have it anyway.

Millennial Net Worth Rips Higher, But 80% Is Due To Real Estate

Millennials have the least wealth, and most of it is real estate. The average millennial household’s net worth reached $491,200 in Q3 2021, up 38.7% ($137,000) from a month before. The gains in real estate were equivalent to 75.6% of the net worth increase. Real estate represents a share equal to 82% of their net worth. This is a significant concentration, most likely due to high prices. A demographic early in its career can’t diversify easily with this level of price growth.

Canadian Average Household Net Worth Change By Demographic

The average change in net worth for Canadian households by demographic of birth year, for total net worth and real estate. Expressed in Canadian dollars.

Source: Statistics Canada; Better Dwelling.

Generation X Is The Most Real Estate Wealthy Cohort

Generation X households have seen the largest increase in their net worth when looking at dollar terms. The average household’s net worth reached $1.26 million in Q3 2021, up 29.7% ($288,900) from the year before. Real estate gains were equivalent to 54.4% of the annual increase in net worth. The value of real estate held reached about 57% of net worth. It’s also worth noting Gen X had the most real estate wealth of any of Stat Can’s generation cohorts.

Boomers Have Less Real Estate Wealth Than Gen X, But There’s Possibly A Catch

Boomers are the wealthiest cohort, having had the most years to accumulate it. The average Boomer household had a net worth of $1,336,088 in Q3 2021, up 10.5% ($126,888) from a year before. The gain in real estate was equivalent to 39.5% of the net worth increase and about 40% of total wealth. This demographic’s real estate value is lower, bringing up an interesting conflicting data point.

Boomers are also the largest demographic of new mortgage accounts. They also happen to have the highest rate of homeownership in the country. This may reveal an issue with the way home prices are estimated when included as an asset.

Not a lot of surprises in the net worth data, but it’s still a mind-blowing data drop. Growth is slowing but remains over 3x the annual rate seen pre-pandemic. More wealth is generally a good thing but is more complicated when it’s real estate-driven.

For instance, Millennials have seen their net worth concentrate in real estate. Those without a home, increasingly common at these prices, are falling behind. This is likely another very substantial demographic liability forming.