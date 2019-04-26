Canada’s Largest Banks See Mortgage Numbers Print Another Negative

Canadians still aren’t returning to the real estate market, and it’s hitting mortgages. Canadian Bankers Association (CBA) numbers show November had fewer mortgages than the year before. The decline represents the fourth month the market has seen negative prints. Prior to this, the number of mortgages hadn’t dropped on an annual basis in over 29 years.

Canadian Mortgages Held At Banks

The number of mortgages held at large Canadian banks.

Source: CBA, Better Dwelling.

Canadian Mortgages Print First Annual Drop For November

The number of mortgages held by Canada’s largest banks continued to shrink from last year. Banks held 4,759,706 mortgages in November 2018, down 0.18% from the year before. Month-over-month growth was the second smallest in quantity for November, second only to 2017. This is the first annual decline since at least 1990.

Canadian Mortgages Held At Banks (Change)

The annual percent change of Canadian mortgages held at large banks, compared to one year before.

Source: CBA, Better Dwelling.

Ontario Mortgages Print Slowest Annual Growth On Record

Ontario mortgages recovered from last month’s negative growth, but not by much. Ontario represented 2,008,229 of the mortgages in November 2018, up 0.03% from the year before. This was the smallest increase for November in Ontario, going back to at least 1990.

Ontario Mortgages Held At Banks (Change)

The annual percent change of Ontario mortgages held at large banks, compared to one year before.

Source: CBA, Better Dwelling.

BC Mortgages See Small Growth, But Only 2016 Was Smaller

On a semi-positive note, BC’s mortgage numbers were almost flat – and they’ve seen worse. BC represented 644,094 of the mortgage in November 2018, up 0.02% from the year before. In case you’re wondering, it works out to 154 mortgages than the same month last year. It’s the second smallest annual increase for November since 1990, with only 2016’s negative number making a worse print.

British Columbia Mortgages Held At Banks (Change)

The annual percent change of BC mortgages held at large banks, compared to one year before.

Source: CBA, Better Dwelling.

Canada is currently seeing something it never has before – shrinking mortgage growth. The mortgage size is rising, but the actual number is falling below replenishment. With booming immigration and record sales over the past few years, it’s actually a strange trend.

