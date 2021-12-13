Canada Has The Biggest Gap Between Real Estate Prices and Incomes In The G7

Canadian real estate is unaffordable, but you don’t appreciate how bad the reality is until you look at its G7 peers. The latest house price-to-income ratio data from the OECD shows all G7 countries are seeing affordability decline. However, Canada has consistently seen home prices outgrow incomes. Since 2005, no other G7 country has seen the gap between home prices and incomes widen this much. It’s not even close.

House Price-To-Income Ratio

The house price-to-income ratio is a fundamental measure of home price valuation. It’s straightforward, just measuring home prices divided by disposable income. When the ratio rises, home prices become more expensive relative to incomes. If the ratio falls, they’re becoming more affordable.

Directly comparing countries doesn’t make much sense, so the OECD created an index. By using an index, we can rebase all countries to see how they’ve performed over time. For example, if the index reads 125, home prices grew 25% faster than income. Today, we’re using a base year of 2005 to compare pre and post-Great Recession data.

Canadian Real Estate Prices Are The Most Overvalued In The G7

Canada’s house price-to-income ratio has soared higher than any other G7 country since 2005. The index came in at 164.8 in Q2 2021, up 19.8% from five years prior. Home prices have increased a whopping 64.8% faster than income since 2005. A whole analysis on just these numbers could be done (and will be!), but let’s look at some obvious takeaways.

G7 House Price-To-Income Ratio

The indexed value of the house price-to-income ratio for G7 countries, as well as the OECD average.

Source: OECD; Better Dwelling.

The detachment between home prices and incomes is like nothing any other G7 country has seen. Home prices grew faster than incomes at over double the rate of the following country, since 2005. To complicate it further, about half of this disconnect occurs after 2015. Not only is Canada’s recent bubble growing as fast as Germany, but it’s on top of an existing issue.

To appreciate this, it’s worth noting the history of Canada’s position on home prices. The current central bank head felt the country was in a bubble in 2013. That was back when he wasn’t in charge, however. Now that he is in charge, he only sees two bubbles — and they aren’t the Canadian cities that made global bubble lists.

Germany Home Prices Are Growing Much Faster Than Incomes

Germany’s residential real estate market is next, and it’s not even really that close. The country’s index hit 128.5 in Q2 2021, up 27.6% from five years before. Home prices have grown 28.5% faster than disposable income since 2005 — about half the rate Canada has seen. It’s also worth noting that more than half of Germany’s growth since 2005 is from Q3 2019 and forward.

US Incomes Have Outgrown Real Estate Prices Since 2005

The US, not known for its fiscal restraint, looks like a country of penny pinchers compared to the rest of the G7. The country’s index is 94.2 in Q2 2021, up 17.6% over the past five years. You may have noticed that this number is less than 100, meaning it’s more affordable than in 2005.

Disposable incomes have outgrown home prices by about 5.8% since 2005. Due to recent growth, the US real estate market might technically be in a bubble. It’s not nearly as bad as it was back then, though, and compared to other G7 countries — it looks cheap… ish.

All G7 countries have seen their house price-to-income ratio surge over the past few years. This may soften the seriousness to some. After all, who hasn’t heard, “everywhere is a bubble now!” However, risks of overvaluation are significantly higher in Canada and Germany. In the case of Canada, this is complicated further by the fact that the fast recent growth is on top of low income growth.