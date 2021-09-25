Canada Has Never Seen So Many Homes Under Construction At The Same Time

Canadians are about to see a flood of housing supply like they’ve never seen before. An RBC analysis found multi-year highs for various stages of new home construction in Q2 2021. New housing starts reached the highest level in over three decades. Homes completed are expected to hit a similar multi-decade high in the next few months. Canada has never before seen this many homes under construction at the same time.

Canadian New Housing Starts Hit The Highest Level Since 1977

Canadian new housing starts reached the highest level in over three decades. The seasonally adjusted annual rate (SAAR) of housing starts reached 260,500 units in Q2 2021. This is 27.95% higher than last year, and 26% higher than the average for 2015 to 2019. A start is when the foundation has been prepared for the home. These units will generally contribute to the supply within the next two years.

Canadian Housing Starts

The SAAR of housing starts in Canada.

Source: CMHC; RBC; Better Dwelling.

Canada Has Never Seen More Homes Under Construction

Canada has never seen so many homes under construction before. The SAAR of homes under construction reached 320,000 in Q2 2021, up 13.30% from a year before. This is an all-time record for the number of homes currently in the process of being finished. RBC warns a labor and material shortage might lead to delays for some deliveries. However, it appears the material shortage is beginning to ease.

Canadian Homes Under Construction

The SAAR of housing under construction in Canada.

Source: CMHC; RBC; Better Dwelling.

The record probably doesn’t surprise anyone living in a place like Toronto. The City has had the most high-rise cranes deployed in North America, for years now. Some of those units are actually going to be delivered soon.

Canadian Housing Completions Are Forecast To Hit The Highest Level Since The 70s

Even with the delays, housing completions are still the highest in over a decade. The SAAR of complete homes reached 215,000 units in Q2 2021, up 14.71% from a year before. This is the highest number of homes completed since 2006. It’s been a long time since Canada has seen such a large volume of housing created.

Canadian Housing Completions

The SAAR of housing completions in Canada, and the RBC forecast for 2022.

Source: CMHC; RBC; Better Dwelling.

RBC has forecast the number of completions is about to hit the highest level in a generation. They see completions reaching as high as 240,000 homes in 2022, about 12.15% higher than current levels. The last time this many houses were completed was the 70s, so they have lofty expectations.

Canada was experiencing a mini home building boom before the pandemic. However, this was largely confined to a few key cities where the market was scorching hot. Plummeting interest rates and soaring home prices turned this into a national trend. It generally takes a few months after delivery for the market to adjust to the price relief the supply would provide. As long as household credit isn’t further expanded and the market doesn’t roll the value into the price that is.

