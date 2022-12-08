Bank of Canada Rate Hike Pushed Many Mortgage Borrowers Above Stress Test: BMO

Canada’s mortgage stress tests seemed excessive last year, but they were insufficient. The recent Bank of Canada (BoC) rate hike pushed a number of variable rate borrowers above their stress test rate. BMO warns these borrowers haven’t been risk-tested for the current environment.

Canadian Mortgage Borrowers Haven’t Been Stress Tested For Rates This High

The stress test is a feature designed to ensure mortgage borrowers can continue to pay, even with higher rates. The rate is 2 points plus your contract rate, or the OSFI test rate—whichever is higher. Not a lot of people were thrilled, with much of the industry arguing the test was excessively steep. Now it’s not enough.

Back in 2021, when mortgages could be had for 1.5%, the stress test rate of 4.79%-to-5.25% is what most were tested against. Great news if you locked in that rate, and continue to get the discount. However, an increasing share of borrowers opted for variable rate mortgages, in exchange for taking on more risk at a discount of 0.2 points. It wasn’t the best decision.

BMO warns the hike made yesterday obliterates the rate mortgage borrowers were tested at. “The Bank of Canada’s 50 bp rate hike will push variable rates further above stress tested rates for many mortgage holders,” wrote Robert Kavcic, a senior economist at BMO.

He warns variable mortgage rate borrowers have seen rates rise 400 basis points (bps). Variable rate mortgage borrowers are likely paying more than they had been tested for. That means borrowers are in uncharted waters, where the current risk reduction scheme insufficiently prepared households.

Canadian Mortgage Borrowers Won’t See The Impact Until Renewal

Canadian borrowers in this situation aren’t having fun, but it won’t be a tragedy either. “Of course, the majority of variable-rate mortgages have fixed-payment features, so they are not being hit with the full force of payment hikes immediately (renewals will be another story),” says Kavcic.

Typically variable rate mortgage payments stay at the same level, and the amount applied to principal is reduced. In some instances, borrowers will reach their trigger rate—where the payment no longer covers sufficient principal payments, and needs to be adjusted.

Lenders often adjust for a trigger rate by increasing the payment, or extending the amortization. It might suck to pay a lot more interest, but it’s definitely not the same as losing your home due to a lack of affordability.

How long mortgage rates settle at this rate will determine the extent of the fallout. “The longer we stay in 5.25%-plus mortgage rate territory, the more the pressure will build,” the bank warns.