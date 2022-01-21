Bank of Canada Raising Rates Can Drop Real Estate Sales Over 50%: BCREA

Canada’s central bank is preparing to raise rates, and everyone is trying to guess what this means. The BC Real Estate Association (BCREA) is the latest to forecast the impact of a rising overnight rate. If the Bank of Canada (BoC) hikes as expected, BC home sales will see a modest decline. Home sales are cut in half if rates climb sharply over forecasts due to high inflation. In either scenario, they don’t see much of a drop in home prices.

BC Real Estate Sales Are Forecast To See A Drop

The industry is forecasting a sharp decline in home sales as rates rise. In their most mild scenario, the BoC’s overnight rate hits 1.75% — right around where most banks have forecast a peak. They forecast home sales will fall over 20% in the following two years.

The BoC estimates the neutral rate is 1.75%, making a higher overnight rate unlikely. Inflation would have to be climbing very sharply for this to even be considered. If that were the case, buying a home would probably be the least of your concerns.

The overnight rate hits 3.25% in their most extreme scenario, and home sales fall over 50%. Once again, it’s unlikely to hit that level since the neutral rate is forecast to be much lower. That’s an issue by itself, though. The overnight rate rising to a level seen less than two decades is enough to crater home sales.

BC Real Estate Prices Aren’t Expected To See A Big Impact

Rising interest rates are forecast to make home sales plummet, but not prices. If rates rise to 1.75%, the association forecasts a less than 5% drop in the average home price. If they grow to an unlikely but extreme 3.25%, they still see prices falling less than 10%. Apparently, a 50% drop in home sales leads to a minimal drop in home prices.

The BoC is forecast to raise rates as early as next week, which could significantly change the market. Fewer home sales and flattening home prices might seem extreme. In reality, the most severe scenario would need the overnight rate to rise to a very unlikely level. Even if it were to do that, the forecast drops would put sales and prices just below 2019 levels. That’s not exactly an extreme scenario, but it might feel that way for those that thought this was the new normal.