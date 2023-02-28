Bank of Canada May Be Forced To Hike Rates Despite Debt Loads: BMO

Canada’s central bank declaration of a pause might just be wishful thinking. This week, BMO warned investors that stubborn American inflation has the market pricing in 3 more hikes from the Federal Reserve. Canadian inflation might be lower than in the US, but the Bank of Canada (BoC) diverging from the Federal Reserve might not be practical. The resulting weakening of the loonie is likely to drive Canadian inflation higher, forcing the central bank to follow.

US Inflation Is Running Hot & It’s Going To Require Higher Rates

Inflation problems have moderated since last year, but they’re not moderating fast enough. US Core CPI, which excludes energy and food, isn’t decelerating as quickly as expected. At the same time, the economy is being flooded by positive indicators, such as a rise in job vacancies. All of this would be good news if inflation wasn’t multiples of the target rate, indicating the economy is overheated.

Despite surging rates, the economy isn’t slowing down—it’s taking the hikes in stride. This has resulted in the market pricing in 3 more 0.25 point hikes this year, taking the terminal rate to 5.25%-to-5.50%, according to BMO’s latest read. The bank notes this has helped launch the US dollar to new highs for the year.

Canada’s Higher Household Debt Means It May Tolerate Higher Inflation Than The US

Sure, but that’s the US, right? Canada has been performing better, taming inflation and with only minor economic cooling. When combined with the lofty household debt levels, the Governor explained he would like to pause and see how things develop.

BMO argues there’s two big reasons that Canada can diverge from the US when it comes to the key interest rates:

1) Household debt is much higher than the US, and shorter-cycles for mortgage rates leave the economy more vulnerable to rate hikes. The US saw households deleverge in the late 2000s, while Canadians are carrying some of the highest levels in the world.

2) Canada is handling wage and price pressure better. Its CPI highlighted the gap, as does the decline in job vacancies—dipping below 5%, shows the bank’s analysis. Wages are also failing to rise at the clip observed in the US, so it’s not providing wage-based inflation.

But there’s a big issue with the divergence, especially since the US is the largest trade partner. “True, the BoC can deviate a bit from the Fed, but the currency will act as a limiter on the extent of that deviation,” warns Douglas Porter, chief economist at BMO.

Diverging From The US Isn’t Practical Due To The Loonie

Porter argues a divergence between the two countries isn’t feasible for long due to currency. Since the US is Canada’s largest trade partner, and most commodities are priced in US dollars—a weakening loonie and cooling inflation are largely contrary factors.

“… the Bank may not have the luxury of staying on the sidelines if the Fed is still busily marching rates down the field, driving the loonie lower (and thereby sending imported costs flaring higher),” he explains.

Annual growth for import prices came in at 13% in Q4, which the bank notes is the first time in two years. “At least some of that import price inflation has been sparked by a 5% drop in the Canadian dollar in the past year,” he says.

All of this has so far only translated to slightly higher expectations for the overnight rate. The market is now pricing in another 0.25 point hike over the next year. At the same time, Government of Canada 5-year bond yields have been surging as the market sees more inflation risks than the BoC did just a few weeks ago.

“The five-year yield—important for the housing market—has vaulted above 3.6%, up by more than 70 bps just since the Bank [of Canada] signaled its pause less than a month ago.”