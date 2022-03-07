Bank of Canada Is Misleading, Low Rates Drove Real Estate To Bubble Territory: BMO

A Canadian Big Six bank took on a key narrative from the central bank in a research note to clients this weekend. BMO Capital Markets‘ Rates and Macro Strategist Benjamin Reitzes addressed remarks from the Bank of Canada (BoC) Governor Tiff Macklem. Last week the Governor said high inflation was a supply issue, and low rates did not raise demand. Reizes found this particularly odd, especially when it comes to real estate sales (and prices). BMO not only disagreed with the BoC, but flat out said the central bank’s low rate policy drove real estate towards a bubble.

Low Rates Drove Canadian Real Estate Prices To Borderline Bubble

The BoC has been arguing low interest rates are needed until the output gap is closed. An output gap is the difference between an economy’s actual output and its potential output, before it becomes inflationary. The BoC is taking an odd position, considering artificial restrictions to manage public health are in play. The position is stranger when all signs the gap has become inflationary are dismissed. A misread from the BoC seems to be common consensus, even amongst the country’s big banks.

“The BoC’s insistence on keeping policy at the lower bound until the output gap is closed has contributed to the 5% and rising pace of inflation, and fueled wild growth in home prices bordering on bubble territory,” says Reitzes.

Bank of Canada Sees No Demand Problem, Not Enough Supply

The BoC Governor is digging into their narrative — it’s a supply issue, not an issue of low rates creating too much demand. “With the economy just back to its potential output, the elevated inflation we are experiencing today is not the result of too much demand in the economy,” said Governor Macklem last week.

The narrative is more problematic than it sounds. If there is a supply-side problem related to global supply chains, rising rates doesn’t fix it. One needs to simply wait until these issues are resolved and then prices come down. But if they’re wrong, raising interest rates takes 18 to 24 months to fully hit the market, meaning inflation relief is far away.

The US Federal Reserve used to play up the transitory inflation narrative, but killed it at the end of last year. They quickly adopted the stance that elevated inflation is a monetary policy issue. US President Biden even backed the sentiment, saying inflation is a central bank issue.

Canada started to adopt this opinion, before quickly abandoning it after a few days. The BoC is now managing monetary policy in a similar fashion to the US. Though officially, the US says inflation is a monetary policy issue while Canada disagrees. Canada must just be raising rates for fun, with no impact on demand.

BMO Disagrees, Demand Is Very Much Elevated By BoC Policy

Referring to Governor Macklem’s above quote, BMO appears almost confused by his remarks. “It’s hard to believe that housing and goods demand hasn’t been juiced by policy rates sitting at the lower bound,” says Reitzes.

The lower bound is a level of the overnight rate maintained to stimulate demand. This level of interest is used to raise consumption and demand. The excess demand becomes very apparent when looking at housing. “On the housing front, it’s no accident that demand has shifted to variable rates from fixed rates, as the former have been materially lower,” he said.

He doesn’t elaborate, but this is an interesting point many economists highlight. Rising bond yields drove fixed-rate borrowing costs higher. Higher borrowing costs are supposed to slow demand, but that didn’t happen this time. Canadian mortgage borrowers opted for variable-rate mortgages instead.

Canadian variable-rate mortgages are largely based on the BoC’s overnight rate. Instead of demand slowing, buyers targeted the BoC’s loose overnight policy. Variable-rate mortgages used to be a small segment of borrowing in Canada. Now it represents the majority, a clear sign loose policy is supporting demand to some extent.

Low Rates Drove $150 Billion In Excess Home Sales Demand

A few months ago, BMO estimated the excess demand for home sales due to low interest rates to be significant. They used 15 years of data to create a trend, and found excess annual home sales reached $150 billion in October. That’s not all sales, but just the excess — which reached the equivalent of 6% of GDP.

The cost of interest and the share of investors in the market should be a clear sign of excess demand as well. Borrowing costs are at negative real rates, meaning inflation is higher than interest. This rarely occurs, but if you’re an investor you’re staring at free money in the short-term. It’s not a coincidence that investors are now a larger share of buyers than first-time buyers.

“Simply, interest rates are a big determinant of demand no matter what the BoC would have you believe,” says Reitzes.

The recent challenge of the BoC’s statements is just the latest episode of, “What The Hell Are You Talking About, Macklem?” Almost a year ago, statements from the central bank stopped making sense when contrasted with data. One bank questioned why the BoC is “discrediting” its own inflation research. More recently, Canada’s largest bank made the highly unusual move of the CEO advocating for an interest rate hike. Let this sink in for a moment. How odd does the BoC have to act for banks to basically say the central bank is creating excess business for them? One would have to guess it’s getting close to reckless.

“While the Bank of Canada probably should have started lifting rates months ago … better late than never,” says Reitzes.