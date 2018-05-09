A Third of Canada’s $1.2 Trillion In Mortgage Debt Is In Toronto and Vancouver

Canadian real estate debt has been soaring, but we only had a suspicion of how it was distributed. Lucky for us, we’ve obtained a breakdown of Q4 2017 Equifax data from the good folks at the Canada Housing and Mortgage Corporation (CMHC). Over a third of mortgage debt is concentrated in Greater Toronto and Vancouver.
Yasss! We’re Finally Being Optimists… Sort of
The data used is one of the most comprehensive mortgage data sets available, but it’s still missing a bit. As the incentive to buy real estate increases (i.e. prices are rising fast), more buyers flock to the market. Determined to not “miss out” on the profits, many people will turn to private lenders if rejected from a bank. These lenders, which often charge steep rates, are much harder to track.
Private lenders can be big companies, that have detailed risk controls, or a mom and pop that are looking to make a few extra bucks. Either way, they don’t report data to anyone, so the full extent of this form of shadow banking isn’t known. As a result, these numbers are a low, and an optimistic survey of Canadian mortgage debt. Read these numbers as a best case, low-ball estimate.
Canadians Owe $1.2 Trillion In Mortgage Debt
Canadians may have a mortgage addiction problem. Equifax data shows $1.208 trillion in mortgage debt at the end of 2017. If that wasn’t high enough, that number is nearly $300 billion lower than the Bank of Canada’s numbers, but what’s a few hundred billion here and there?
The cities with the highest concentration of mortgage debt are Toronto, Vancouver, and Montreal – in that order. Toronto households owe more than $268 billion, about 22% of outstanding mortgage debt. Vancouver households owe $133 billion, 11% of outstanding mortgage debt. Montreal households owe more than $118 billion, 9.79% of outstanding mortgage debt. That’s 42.79% of all mortgage debt, concentrated in three cities.
Source: Equifax, CMHC, Better Dwelling.
It Costs $7.32 Billion Per Month To Service This Mortgage Debt
That astronomical debt pile requires a huge amount of cash to keep going. CMHC analysts found Canadians have scheduled $7.32 billion in payments per month. Keep in mind this number was only Equifax data, which was lower than the BoC’s numbers. This means this is likely an underestimate of the amount that is needed for debt servicing.
Breaking that down, the same cities top the list for mortgage servicing, just in a different order. Toronto has monthly scheduled mortgage payments of $1.52 billion, 20.7% of the total payments scheduled. Montreal comes in second with $731.9 million, 9.99% of payments per month. Vancouver is in third with $731 million, 9.84% of payments per month. Some of you may have realized that Vancouver has more debt, but lower payments scheduled. The reason is most likely a preference for longer amortizations.
Source: Equifax, CMHC, Better Dwelling.
The concentration of mortgage debt, puts these markets in a vulnerable situation. Toronto and Vancouver, both considered “overvalued” by the CMHC, could experience a price correction. That would wipe out large amounts of equity that has been built up over the years.
Best case scenario, rates rise, and so does the amount of money going towards to servicing debt. This would lead to lower amounts of available capital for productive investments, and consumer spending. That also tends to lead to higher rates of unemployment, and lower home sales… which also leads to a loss of equity. If you don’t see the quagmire we’re in, here’s something more your speed.
50 Comments
One thing’s missing from this data set that makes it even worse, Canada is an older demographic. The average age is 42.3, which means the average person bough into the market at the bottom of the real estate cycle (1996, when the average buying age was 22). These people likely have little to no debt on their house, and significant equity.
Most of this rapid debt growth has been over the past 5 years, which means there’s a disproportionate amount of debt held by young people.
Double dicked. The young saddled with the debt. The old have their asset value stripped. Toss in a recession to carve out some more retirement dollars and my father will be working until he is 90 years old and I’ll have a mortgage(s) for the next 50 years. Woot!
Might as well make that a triple, considering median incomes in Vancouver, Toronto, and Montreal rank 18th, 20th, and 22nd in Canada.
Quadruple dicked? The whole country isn’t raising interest rates, and the Canadian dollar is plummeting because three metro areas can’t get their shit together?
lol…commodity prices are increasing which has taken some of the pressure off but I wouldn’t put that much value in demand side..2 (3?) major shale deposits have been found in the last 24 months with Bahrain just hitting the motherload of 80bn barrels. Gold isn’t the safety net everyone thinks as it is 2018 and not 1918. Copper is donesky, I think we have a million years of supply. Rare metals, we have none. I guess asbestos is booming? Poloz will be jacking rates in Q3. Fed needs a neutral rate of 3% and won’t stop, it is a mandate people not ‘What am I going to have for dinner?’ BD4L
Looking at another $1.08B per year on those payments if the BoC gets halfway to their target, and we start paying of mortgages at the same pace as they’re added.
To put that in perspective, the additional interest paid from last year to this year is the amount of the Federal government’s “Supercluster” investment.
People could literally be funding a supercluster development every year, but they’re going to be spending it on increased interest paid on mortgages. Mind boggling… then there’s the full hike back to normalization of rates.
What’s going to end up happening is that the government will need to be bailed out of its endless debts. And people too will need being bailed out. The government tries to teach its citizens financial prudence, but look at where the national sovereign debt is at. It’s all hypocrisy.
“Either way, they don’t report data to anyone, so the full extent of this form of shadow banking isn’t known.”…probably the only thing that matters in this article. Using the bank/industry numbers is a fugazi. If you look at the south asian and east asian communities I think it is fair to assume there is a lot of community lending. New migrants with no credit history, but hard working and intelligent, that want to put down roots (plus some FOMO). Language and general financial comprehension can be an issue as well as an overall a distrust of the banks. Also back home in places like rural Indian and china, community lending is, in many cases, the only way to get a loan. My point and I’ll squawk it again: we’re fucked if/once the alt/shadow/community banking wheels fall off…lending money is easy when everyone is making it hand over fist. Banks are in the job of lending money and are pretty savvy and is able to mitigate risk through other financial products; your neighbour or uncle is most likely not and will lose everything. If you know anything about these practices please share your experiences. thanks in advance. BD4L
Community lending is getting their lunch eaten by the big banks. New immigrants have an easier time getting a mortgage than a local. New immigrant or with overseas income? No income verification. Self-employed? 7 years of tax returns.
I think you are giving banksters too much credit. Their savvy risk mitigation strategy basically amounts to: “And when it hits for real, taxpayers will bail us out because… because… because we are all in it together people so we should help each other. Here… could you hold this bag for a decade? Owe Canada…”
Bit of insight into subprime canada
https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2018-05-09/for-3-4-million-subprime-canadians-poloz-can-t-go-slowly-enough
“I would urge the Bank of Canada to be really careful with future rate movements,” Wang said.
Like Poloz needs encouragement to go slow on rates. It sucks that rate hikes are being delayed due to the over-indebted fools. The rest of us are being held hostage to the behaviour of the idiots who insisted on borrowing sub-prime.
:))) Yep, that was funny how a subprime lender is giving advice to BoC.
I will post some interesting data about one of those lenders later today on my Twitter.
Teaser: Balance sheet grew close to 100% between 2016 and 2017
Sorry guys, I analyzed more data and it doesn’t look so impressive anymore. 2016->2017 growth 36% but average during last 5 years it’s only 12%.
2018 data should be interesting but it’s not available yet.
Agreed AM, what the F&#$ is he doing! Carney would have let the blood spill in 2016 understanding the longer we delay the worse it will get. What a dud. I was thinking about this the other day and I have a hunch/theory/hope Poloz used the last 2 hikes as a ‘warning’. Figure your shit out or the pain is coming. His speeches essentially support this; BoC isn’t stopping their mandate but bringing in a cooler for a couple of month so people can adjust. Banks are already increasing rates independently to pad their balance sheets. It can’t stop, won’t stop….BD4L
Not sure Carney would have done anything different. Poloz cut his teeth under Carney’s tutelage after all. Now, John Crow or David Dodge – those guys would not have panicked and lowered rates in 2014-15. They’d have hiked much more aggressively much earlier in the cycle as well. David Dodge has publicly said as much.
I’m bullish on Toronto real estate, I think it’s just getting started. It’s becoming more dense, and value will rise as a result. I chose to use facts to dispute a collapsing market. Not become a troll.
Please do find a comment where I haven’t been bullish.
Sammy’s even more of a perma-bull than you are. The two of you should find another forum. You really have nothing to add here.
What hurts is that you claim to be a third generation Canadian, yet your command of written English barely qualifies you for writing Nigerian email scams. Were you home schooled by your landlord granddaddy? Or did our public school system really fail you that badly?
I attacked your race? If that’s what you got out of my comment, then your reading comprehension is even lower than your writing ability. I didn’t think that was possible.
Population is large, too many numbers, not able to compute – time to stroke my ego until I feel better?
Hey Dummy, shove that population stat up your ass with this point: Toronto also had half of the sales in the country over the past two years. The debt concentration is rapidly rising in Toronto. You’re just too stupid to understand it.
10 years since what? Prices in Toronto only recovered in real terms in 2008. Buy now, and 22 years you’ll have the same amount of money. Good option Realtard.
You know the market will never crash mmr, you’ve been right for 10 years and your gonna be right for 10 more.
Please give us a break, I read the same idiotic comments every day, regardless of the headline. Even when it reads “ detach homes down 114k from last year”. I see the same shit from you, go away already, you won!
Toronto prices has not fallen since last year and never will! We got it thx
Now I see why the forum is private, and reserved for the industry. Hard to filter out low effort contributors that are intentionally trying to turn the environment toxic. It’s a shame, since the public should be participating in the discussion.
No Carlton, let him keep commenting. The more the better. You see, he is playing a very important role here – he is exposing the face of the “Canadian real estate investor”. You’ve seen those highly indebted dildos going around bragging about their five condos calling it “wealth” all the while not knowing a thing about basic math, economy or wealth for that matter.
Yes, I am talking about those greedy idiots who made housing unaffordable to the many working families in Tor/Van and who will bring it down crashing. Those to whom now Poloz openly caters BOC policy at the expense of everyone else. It’s not going to help, this bunch will be washed out very soon.
When you have lots of people like the following, in the market, you know that problems lay ahead:
https://forums.redflagdeals.com/rental-income-property-good-investment-gta-2192066/
Ha! $20K loss in operating losses over 5 years, but “after appreciation” he’ll be up $94K!
Why so conservative? He should aim for $500K appreciation.
Oh but it gets better! He took out a HELOC on his existing property to buy the new one!
He owes $430K on the soon-to-be rental, and $365K on the house he’s moving into. I think he should take out a HELOC on the second property and buy a condo on the waterfront. You know, use leverage to maximize capital appreciation like they teach at the Toronto Real Estate Wealth Expo.
Yes my friend the epicenter of shadow banking and money laundering is just fine. Fundamentals are in place. Go buy a $4M house with a $3M mortgage on the LM, it will be worth $6M within 2-4 years right?. Xi isn’t calling his capital back. Transparency is not increasing. Government, media, people aren’t starting to pay attention. Housing isn’t becoming an election issue.
What I find confusing is that you are smart enough to know corrections take months to play out however your continue a daily narrative acting like everything is fine. Not sure who you are trying to convince. At the end of the day:
只剩下猪和负鼠。你是哪一个？
Thanks for the stats, I wish you include GTA and GV into the mix and it would be awesome if “Other” category can be broken down further. I understand that you need a source data for that but just in case if you find it in the future.
Ontario’s 2017 GDP was 38.7% of Canada total
Ontario’s population was 38.7% of Canada total.
Toronto est. 2017 pop. = 45% of Ont. total pop=
Toronto GDP = 40% of Ont. GDP
From the Ont. Finance Ministry 2018 fact sheet, which wholly contradicts the RE industry propaganda that Toronto is an economic powerhouse to justify the stratospheric housing costs.
In fact, not only do low median incomes qualify Toronto as a “have not” place to live compared to the ROC, in terms of GDP the city underperforms relative to both Ont. and Canada as a whole.
And that’s in the middle of an extreme asset bubble, with a hugely disproportionate component of the economy artificially inflated, now on the edge of a precipice.
Fellow bears, I started analyzing impact for +1.75% interest rate increase (BoC planned rate hike amount) along with B-20.
Here are the results so far:
Purchasing power of all new buyers in Toronto will drop by 27% over the next 2 years
Debt Service Ratio of existing homeowners will increase by 14% over the next 2 years
Link to all calculation and sources (hopefully you will be able to open it):
https://mobile.twitter.com/xelan_gta/status/994089859856961537
Taking into account all other risks like, extreme indebtedness, further policy tightening, huge amount of speculation, potential recession in the short term it would be a miracle if RE will be able to survive that intact.
On the other hand what potential tailwinds do we have for RE? 3% YoY income growth, untapped borrowing and savings?
Only borrowing makes sense since people still have a lot of equity but that will increase indebtedness even further which is already highest in the world and the main concern of BoC.
It seems to me that the only way this keeps going is continued borrowing against existing home equity.
Barely any first time buyers have cash down payments at these price points. And move-up buyers require FTBs to fund their next moves.
With rent controls and potential airbnb regulations to come, there will be some headwinds for condos which are the last pillar holding up the image of our housing market.
But this will take time. We’re doing relatively well economically so without mass unemployment or rapid unplanned rate hikes, I just don’t see any major price corrections. This appears like it’ll be a slow melt. That being said, desirable neighbourhoods are still doing well. I want to live in South Leslieville and prices are still doing great. So the correction in the burbs hasn’t helped people like myself who want to live in the city proper.