A Third of Canada’s $1.2 Trillion In Mortgage Debt Is In Toronto and Vancouver

Canadian real estate debt has been soaring, but we only had a suspicion of how it was distributed. Lucky for us, we’ve obtained a breakdown of Q4 2017 Equifax data from the good folks at the Canada Housing and Mortgage Corporation (CMHC). Over a third of mortgage debt is concentrated in Greater Toronto and Vancouver.

The data used is one of the most comprehensive mortgage data sets available, but it’s still missing a bit. As the incentive to buy real estate increases (i.e. prices are rising fast), more buyers flock to the market. Determined to not “miss out” on the profits, many people will turn to private lenders if rejected from a bank. These lenders, which often charge steep rates, are much harder to track.

Private lenders can be big companies, that have detailed risk controls, or a mom and pop that are looking to make a few extra bucks. Either way, they don’t report data to anyone, so the full extent of this form of shadow banking isn’t known. As a result, these numbers are a low, and an optimistic survey of Canadian mortgage debt. Read these numbers as a best case, low-ball estimate.

Canadians Owe $1.2 Trillion In Mortgage Debt

Canadians may have a mortgage addiction problem. Equifax data shows $1.208 trillion in mortgage debt at the end of 2017. If that wasn’t high enough, that number is nearly $300 billion lower than the Bank of Canada’s numbers, but what’s a few hundred billion here and there?

The cities with the highest concentration of mortgage debt are Toronto, Vancouver, and Montreal – in that order. Toronto households owe more than $268 billion, about 22% of outstanding mortgage debt. Vancouver households owe $133 billion, 11% of outstanding mortgage debt. Montreal households owe more than $118 billion, 9.79% of outstanding mortgage debt. That’s 42.79% of all mortgage debt, concentrated in three cities.

Source: Equifax, CMHC, Better Dwelling.

It Costs $7.32 Billion Per Month To Service This Mortgage Debt

That astronomical debt pile requires a huge amount of cash to keep going. CMHC analysts found Canadians have scheduled $7.32 billion in payments per month. Keep in mind this number was only Equifax data, which was lower than the BoC’s numbers. This means this is likely an underestimate of the amount that is needed for debt servicing.

Breaking that down, the same cities top the list for mortgage servicing, just in a different order. Toronto has monthly scheduled mortgage payments of $1.52 billion, 20.7% of the total payments scheduled. Montreal comes in second with $731.9 million, 9.99% of payments per month. Vancouver is in third with $731 million, 9.84% of payments per month. Some of you may have realized that Vancouver has more debt, but lower payments scheduled. The reason is most likely a preference for longer amortizations.

Source: Equifax, CMHC, Better Dwelling.

The concentration of mortgage debt, puts these markets in a vulnerable situation. Toronto and Vancouver, both considered “overvalued” by the CMHC, could experience a price correction. That would wipe out large amounts of equity that has been built up over the years.

Best case scenario, rates rise, and so does the amount of money going towards to servicing debt. This would lead to lower amounts of available capital for productive investments, and consumer spending. That also tends to lead to higher rates of unemployment, and lower home sales… which also leads to a loss of equity. If you don’t see the quagmire we’re in, here’s something more your speed.

