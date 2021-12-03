A Large Canadian Real Estate Brokerage Has Forecast Prices Will Rise Up To 20%

It doesn’t matter if your city just saw massive price gains; they might see another year of excessive growth, interest rates be damned. That’s essentially the take from Re/max, one of Canada’s largest estate brokerages. The firm is forecasting massive growth across the country next year, with markets rising up to 20% over the next 12 months. Cities like Toronto are even forecast to see home prices rise more than they did with falling interest rates.

Muskoka Real Estate Is Forecast To See The Most Growth

They expect the most growth in small markets that just saw a massive increase. Muskoka is forecast to see the average home price rise to $749,357 in 2022, up 20% from this year. That’s on top of the 30% growth Muskoka saw over the past year. The region is now tied for first with Moncton.

Canadian Real Estate Price Forecast 2022

The annual percent change for the average sale price of a home, as well as the Remax forecast for 2022.

Source: Re/max; Better Dwelling.

Moncton Real Estate Tied For Fastest Growth Rate In Their Forecast

Moncton’s average home prices are much cheaper, though. The brokerage forecasts an average home price of $332,735 in 2022, up 20% from this year. Once again, that follows this year’s annual growth of 27%. Imagine living in Moncton and not seeing your income rise over 50% in two years? Because that’s what you’d need to happen to mitigate the increased ownership costs.

Barrie Real Estate Was Last Year’s Biggest Gainer, and It’s Forecast To Soar Next Year

Last year’s biggest gainers are also forecast to see a little more excessive growth this year. Barrie real estate was the biggest gainer, posting a 53% gain over the past year. The brokerage is forecasting an average sale price of $88,500 next year, another 15% increase on top of the past year’s record gain.

Oakville Real Estate Is Forecast To Be The Most Expensive Market

Oakville, a suburb of Toronto, is expected to remain the most expensive real estate market in Canada. The average sale price is expected to rise to $1,696,646 in 2022, up 7.50% from this year. That’s on top of the 21% growth seen in 2021. It currently is the most expensive market, but it’s forecast to put an almost $300,000 gap between second place, which is York Region.

Canadian Real Estate Price Forecast 2022

The forecast dollar value of the average sale price of a home in 2022.

Source: Re/max; Better Dwelling.

Vancouver Real Estate Is Expected To See Growth Fall, But Remain High

Greater Vancouver real estate will follow this year with big gains. The city is forecast to hit an average sale price of $1,294,140 in October, up 5.50% from this year. It follows the 13.0% gain made this year. Vancouver’s forecast is relatively modest compared to other regions, but it’s also a much more expensive place already.

Toronto Real Estate Growth Is Forecast To Grow Faster Next Year

After underperforming this year, Toronto real estate is forecast to see even bigger gains next year. The average sale price is expected to hit $1,160,491 in October, up 10% from this year. Over the past year, the average sale price has increased 7%, a substantial amount but not quite as much as other cities.

The Re/max real estate forecast is a little ambitious, especially considering the expected interest rate environment. Falling interest rates have boosted growth, but they’re expected to rise next year. Rising rates only appear to cool growth a little in this forecast though, with fast-rising regions seen as still growing at a breakneck pace.