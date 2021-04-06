A Large Canadian Bank Just Blamed The Bank of Canada For The Property Bubble

One of Canada’s largest banks made an unusual move — they called out the role the Bank of Canada (BoC) played in the property bubble. Well, they subbed them. BMO senior economist Robert Kavcic sent clients a housing analysis this morning. He attributes the transition from a hot market to one that’s going to burn down the economy, to a promise of low for long interest rates. The promise has been made directly by the BoC, in multiple attempts to calm households. Instead, it accidentally caused a surge of FOMO-driven panic buying.
BMO Blames The Bank of Canada For Adding Gas To The Fire
BMO said what everyone is thinking — the BoC just sent homebuyers on a FOMO-driven spree. Kavcic attributes the current acceleration of home buying to the BoC. He wrote, “a surge in demand started by the pandemic, but now set ablaze by the promise of low-for-very-long interest rates.”
By setting this expectation, the central bank has panicked a busy market into a reckless one. Buyers are now buying as much house as possible, as quickly as possible. The organization’s statement sparked a “fear of missing out on widely expected price gains,” says Kavcic. Adding, “and probably the increased speculation that those expectations bring.” If the BoC is saying they’ll give people cheap debt for a long time, it’s hard to argue against speculation.
Home Sale Inventory Shows Higher Than Typical Growth
The Big Six bank does think supply issues are very real, and there’s definitely a shortage. That trend just isn’t what’s behind the sudden acceleration in 2021. He said, “we’re highly sympathetic to longer-term supply-side constraints in the housing market, and have been highlighting them for almost a decade. But that is not what’s at play today.”
Canada is seeing a large amount of inventory coming to market, compared to normal. “Despite the belief that there is a dearth of inventory, new listings have been coming to market about 10-15% faster than normal,” he points out. “This is historically a solid flow of inventory.”
BOC-Created FOMO Driving Excess Demand
The economist found demand is the primary issue, due to the unnatural FOMO created by the BoC. He points to home sales in Vancouver and Calgary. The regions are ~60% higher than pre-pandemic levels, showing accelerated growth in March. Last year during March, home sales were at typical volumes. April is when home sales suffered a temporary drop, which will create a year-over-year boost. At least statistically.
Of the many things I’ve learned from you guys, the meaning of “subbed” is by far my favorite. haha.
What’s wrong with these bankers? I am sure New York, L.A., London, Paris…….and the list goes on, passed through the same increase in home prices as Toronto and Vancouver. Let the market (demand/supply) dictates real estate prices WITH NO OUTSIDE INTERFERANCES. Thanks
Mark Saliba
That’s incorrect. Most countries try cool home prices after 5% growth at the national level. World’s biggest bubble in the US was only 10%. Canada is seeing small towns rise by 30%+, Hamilton is 40%+ overvalued, and national prices are increasing 20%.
This isn’t a supply and demand issue when the central bank breaks market mechanics. They intervened to push prices higher.
But the bank chooses how much they loan you.
What the interest rate is shouldn’t matter. Banks could learn to say no and provide real world valuations on property value.
Nel,
That won’t happen. They are competing against each other and if you look back through the news from about 3 years ago associates at the banks were under pressure to perform and sell as many products as possible which included Helocs and mortgages. I’m sure nothing has changed.
If your thoughts are you are paying back your mortgage to your bank, this is mostly not the case. They package up the loans and slice and dice them with other more questionable financial products (like derivatives) and sell them on.
Your bank may collect your money but it doesnt own your mortgage.
Another interesting fact is the BOC owns 30% of mortgages outstanding in Canada. It is on track to go to 50% in the next couple years. So the BOC is really your landlord. How cool is that the government is likely to own your house.
Guys its not just Canada, its happening all over the world. That is because they printed lots of money and that extra money will go into real estate.
Toronto and Vancouver is way over priced will most likely see the deepest correction if it happens. But on the other hand cities like Ottawa and Montreal are still very affordable. Those are good investment opportunities.
Well, Ottawa is a good place. With higher median income and government jobs to defend against economic downturn.
Its way under valued right now compare to Toronto and Vancouver. Especially those houses with big lots close to downtown core and transit. They will never have those big lots again. So the supply of those are fixed